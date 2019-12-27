The Karolinska Institute re-signs with Varbi

Following the 2019 tender process, Varbi wins the honor of continuing to deliver a state-of-the art recruitment software solution to the Karolinska Institute, which will further strengthen Varbi’s strategy towards the Faculty Recruitment segment internationally.
Varbi is the market leading supplier of recruitment tools to Sweden’s universities and colleges.
“We are pleased to continue our collaboration with Varbi and use their recruitment tools for our recruitments after the end of the year. For the Karolinska Institutet, it is important to have a tool that supports complex recruitment processes and a supplier who is knowledgeable about our operations and who are interested in developing new functions with us. We feel that the Varbi team delivers in all these areas,” says Martin Sjölund, HR specialist at the Karolinska Institute.
“It is off course fun and honorable to get brand new customers, but for us as a supplier it is actually even more fun and even more honorable to receive their continued trust after many years of completed delivery and a much appreciated customer relationship, especially when such a large delivery is involved as to the Karolinska Institute.
Education is a target market with high priority for Varbi, and in the recent years the company has made major investments in the solution for this market, and have worked actively with the development of new functionality that facilitate the university institutions’ often rather demanding academic recruitment processes" says Jonas Rosenström, Head of Public Sector at Varbi.
About the Karolinska Institute
The Karolinska Institute is one of the world’s foremost medical universities. The Karolinska Institute’s vision is to advance knowledge about life and strive towards better health for all. As a university, the Karolinska Institute is Sweden’s single largest center of medical academic research and offers the country’s widest range of medical courses and programs. Since 1901 the Nobel Assembly at the Karolinska Institute has selected the Nobel laureates in Physiology or Medicine.
About Varbi
Varbi is a leading supplier of comprehensive recruitment systems (ATS) to the private and public sectors in the Nordic region. Varbi Recruit is both a comprehensive and user-friendly cloud service that suits modern organizations where company managers also participate in recruitment work in a GDPR-secured environment. Today, Sweden's largest employer, largest municipality, largest amusement park, largest state-owned company and leading universities are among the many customers using Varbi Recruit to manage their recruitment processes.
Varbi is Northern Europe's leading supplier of recruitment tools to universities and colleges and aims to become one of the world-leading providers of SaaS services within Faculty Recruitment in the years to come. As of today, Varbi has offices in Stockholm, Trollhättan, Oslo and Palo Alto, and during 2020 the Netherlands will be added to the list.
Contact:
Jonas Rosenström
Head of Public Sector
Varbi
073-317 54 05
www.varbi.com
