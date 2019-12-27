The Karolinska Institute re-signs with Varbi

Varbi is the market leading supplier of recruitment tools to Sweden’s universities and colleges.

“We are pleased to continue our collaboration with Varbi and use their recruitment tools for our recruitments after the end of the year. For the Karolinska Institutet, it is important to have a tool that supports complex recruitment processes and a supplier who is knowledgeable about our operations and who are interested in developing new functions with us. We feel that the Varbi team delivers in all these areas,” says Martin Sjölund, HR specialist at the Karolinska Institute.

“It is off course fun and honorable to get brand new customers, but for us as a supplier it is actually even more fun and even more honorable to receive their continued trust after many years of completed delivery and a much appreciated customer relationship, especially when such a large delivery is involved as to the Karolinska Institute.

Education is a target market with high priority for Varbi, and in the recent years the company has made major investments in the solution for this market, and have worked actively with the development of new functionality that facilitate the university institutions’ often rather demanding academic recruitment processes" says Jonas Rosenström, Head of Public Sector at Varbi.