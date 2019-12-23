CELLINK signs agreement to expand its production area

Cellink AB Publicerad:
CELLINK’s production is completed in-house without middlemen – this unique advantage enables a workflow with high quality assurance and short lead times. To meet rising demand and incorporate its expanding product portfolio in the production line, CELLINK has signed an agreement to extend its business operations onto a new premises where all production efforts will take place.
The new space is located in Gothenburg close to the CELLINK headquarters.
“With the ever-rising demand for our products and an expanded product portfolio, it is a natural step in our strategic plan to expand our production site. Starting in January 2020, the size of our space will increase from 300 to 1900 square meters. This significant expansion will enable us to increase our production capacity while maintaining the high quality characteristic of CELLINK products.
Our team is very excited to move into a large and customized location. I am really proud of the entire team and the way it has grown since CELLINK began. We experienced an enormous increase in output this past year, and we’ve also placed a lot of focus on developing new ways to raise our quality standards even higher.” – Simon Rekonen, Global Production Manager
For more information, please contact:
Erik Gatenholm, CEO Gusten Danielsson, CFO
Phone: EU +46 73 267 00 00 Phone: +46 70 991 86 04
US +1 (650) 515 5566 US +1 (857) 332 2138
Email: eg@cellink.com Email: gd@cellink.com
About CELLINK
CELLINK is the leading 3D bioprinter provider and the first bioink company in the world. We focus on developing and commercializing bioprinting technologies to allow researchers to print human organs and tissues for pharmaceutical and cosmetic applications. Founded in 2016 and active in more than 50 countries, CELLINK is changing the future of medicine as we know it. Visit www.cellink.com to learn more. CELLINK is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under CLNK. Erik Penser Bank AB is the company’s certified adviser, available by phone at +46 846 383 00 and by email at: certifiedadviser@penser.se.
Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:
Release
Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.
Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?
Läs mer om publicering på Di.se