ANNONS:
Till Di.se
MÅNDAG 23 DEC Sveriges bästa finanssajt 2019
MENY
Filter
    Inom 6 månader
    Bolag
    Skribent
    Personer och ämnen
    Endast artiklar
    Rensa filter
    START BÖRS DI LIVE BEVAKNINGAR
    ANNONS
    Filter
      Inom 6 månader
      Bolag
      Skribent
      Personer och ämnen
      Endast artiklar
      Rensa filter

      CELLINK signs agreement to expand its production area

      Publicerad:

      CELLINK’s production is completed in-house without middlemen – this unique advantage enables a workflow with high quality assurance and short lead times. To meet rising demand and incorporate its expanding product portfolio in the production line, CELLINK has signed an agreement to extend its business operations onto a new premises where all production efforts will take place.

      The new space is located in Gothenburg close to the CELLINK headquarters.

      “With the ever-rising demand for our products and an expanded product portfolio, it is a natural step in our strategic plan to expand our production site. Starting in January 2020, the size of our space will increase from 300 to 1900 square meters. This significant expansion will enable us to increase our production capacity while maintaining the high quality characteristic of CELLINK products.

      Our team is very excited to move into a large and customized location. I am really proud of the entire team and the way it has grown since CELLINK began. We experienced an enormous increase in output this past year, and we’ve also placed a lot of focus on developing new ways to raise our quality standards even higher.” – Simon Rekonen, Global Production Manager

      For more information, please contact:

      Erik Gatenholm, CEO                                                                   Gusten Danielsson, CFO
      Phone: EU +46 73 267 00 00                                                       Phone: +46 70 991 86 04
      US +1 (650) 515 5566                                                                  US +1 (857) 332 2138
      Email: eg@cellink.com                                                                 Email: gd@cellink.com

      About CELLINK

      CELLINK is the leading 3D bioprinter provider and the first bioink company in the world. We focus on developing and commercializing bioprinting technologies to allow researchers to print human organs and tissues for pharmaceutical and cosmetic applications. Founded in 2016 and active in more than 50 countries, CELLINK is changing the future of medicine as we know it. Visit www.cellink.com to learn more. CELLINK is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under CLNK. Erik Penser Bank AB is the company’s certified adviser, available by phone at +46 846 383 00 and by email at: certifiedadviser@penser.se.

      Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:
      Release

      Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.
      Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?
      Läs mer om publicering på Di.se

      Vi använder cookies för att förbättra funktionaliteten på våra sajter, för att kunna rikta relevant innehåll och annonser till dig och för att vi ska kunna säkerställa att tjänsterna fungerar som de ska. Läs mer i vår cookiepolicy.
      Läs mer