Nitro Games announced new game Lootland

New co-op shooter game for mobile in development for release in 2020.
“We are thrilled to announce Lootland. We’re expanding our portfolio of shooter games by introducing an easy to approach looter shooter game with a heavy emphasis on co-op gameplay. Based on our early testing results we’re delighted to see a great demand for a game like this.” says Jussi Tähtinen, CEO & Co-Founder Nitro Games Oyj.
Lootland is a super-casual shooter game with an emphasis on Co-Op multiplayer. Players clear waves of enemies together, while picking up a ton of loot from the defeated monsters. Loot allows the players to upgrade their preferred weapons and armor, which helps them to advance through the more and more challenging levels.
This announcement follows Nitro Games’ strategy where the company is building a portfolio of mobile games to be self-published. Lootland continues Nitro Games’ focus on the shooter category. The game expands Nitro Games portfolio, following Heroes of Warland, that is currently going through a series of updates in preparation for a scale-up phase.
Lootland is currently in development and is targeted for release in 2020. The development of the game follows Nitro Games’ MVP –process, where the game is being tested with live audiences during the development phase to ensure the best possible product-to-market fit.
For more information:
Jussi Tähtinen, CEO & Co-Founder
Phone: +358 44 388 1071
Email: jussi@nitrogames.com
Sverker Littorin, Board member, IR Advisor
Phone: +46 70 875 53 09
Email: sverker.littorin@nitrogames.com
This company announcement contains information that Nitro Games Plc is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication by aforementioned contact person on 16 December 2019 at 10:00 (EET).
Nitro Games in brief:
Nitro Games is a free-to-play mobile game developer and publisher making games for the mid-core user segment. The Company focuses on producing competitive multiplayer games with high production value and high revenue potential for smartphones and tablets. With Nitro Games’ powerful NG Platform and NG MVP-process, the Company is able to do market validation during the development to ensure high product quality. Nitro Games has developed games such as Heroes of Warland, Medals of War, Raids of Glory, East India Company, Commander: Conquest of the Americas, Pirates of Black Cove. Nitro Games’ shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm with the ticker NITRO. The Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, +46 8-505 65 172. www.nitrogames.com
