Divio Technologies approved for listing on Nasdaq First North Growth Markets Sweden

Nasdaq has approved Divio Technologies AB (publ) ("Divio") for listing on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden. The approval is subject to the fulfilment of customary requirements. First day of trading in Divios's shares is planned to commence on December 18, 2019, under the ticker symbol "DIVIO B".
The floating of Divio’s shares on the Nasdaq First North stock exchange market will help spearhead continued growth and business development. It will enable Divio to pursue additional opportunities to strengthen the business and to secure the ability to grow in the face of increasing customer demand. It also reflects the maturity of Divio as a business that is ready to grow in the global market.
Jon Levin, Divio’s CEO, comments:
“Empowered with the listing, we look forward to taking the innovative Divio platform to the next level and will work tirelessly in growing recurring revenues at an increasing scale over time.”
Gustav Martner, Divio’s Chairman, comments:
“Divio’s listing is a natural step towards its aim of becoming an important player in the global Platform as a Service (PaaS) arena. The listing on First North will represent a mark of quality, understood by customers, business partners and potential employees; it will also contribute to an increased interest in Divio among new groups of investors and other stakeholders.”
About Divio Technologies
Divio Technologies AB (Publ) is the Cloud Management Software development group behind the Divio platform that simplifies cloud hosting, deployment and development via a proprietary PaaS solution. The Platform allows enterprises to significantly reduce cost, time to market and decreases dependencies on employees as well as cloud vendors.
Divio Technologies AB (Publ)’s Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB, +46(0)8-528 00 399, info@fnca.se
Press enquiries
For further information about Divio Technologies, please visit www.divio.com or contact CEO Jon Levin (jon.levin@divio.com), +46 732 44 70 66.
Company description
In connection to the listing of Divio's shares on Nasdaq First North Divio has prepared a company description which as of today is available on Divio’s website www.divio.com or via direct link here.
