Divio Technologies approved for listing on Nasdaq First North Growth Markets Sweden

The floating of Divio’s shares on the Nasdaq First North stock exchange market will help spearhead continued growth and business development. It will enable Divio to pursue additional opportunities to strengthen the business and to secure the ability to grow in the face of increasing customer demand. It also reflects the maturity of Divio as a business that is ready to grow in the global market.

Jon Levin, Divio’s CEO, comments:

“Empowered with the listing, we look forward to taking the innovative Divio platform to the next level and will work tirelessly in growing recurring revenues at an increasing scale over time.”

Gustav Martner, Divio’s Chairman, comments:

“Divio’s listing is a natural step towards its aim of becoming an important player in the global Platform as a Service (PaaS) arena. The listing on First North will represent a mark of quality, understood by customers, business partners and potential employees; it will also contribute to an increased interest in Divio among new groups of investors and other stakeholders.”