World-class Performance with Assistance of Artificial Intelligence

In the latest version of Ortoma Treatment Solution, OTS 4, Ortoma has introduced support of Artificial Intelligence. The system drastically reduces the time needed for pre-operatively planning of a hip implant in 3D, which has created a big interest for the company’s unique solution.
Performance has been a focus area during the development of the latest version of Ortoma Treatment Solution (OTS). With OTS 4, an automatic AI-analysis, which forms the basis for the pre-operative planning, is made. The analysis does not take more than about 30 seconds and includes a suggestion for suitable implant and its optimized position. The surgeon can adjust and verify the result in a simple and intuitive workflow, which only takes a few minutes. This can be compared to other systems, which can take up to 30 minutes to perform the same process.
Linus Byström, CEO, comments: “The upgrade of OTS with support of AI exceeds our high ambitions. A pre-operative planning in 3D can now be done substantially quicker than before. It contributes to consistent and optimal result of the treatment outcome.”
OTS 4 with support of AI is CE marked for the European market, and surgeries where the system was used have been performed in Sweden. The company is planning to file an application for marketing approval in USA and selected markets in Asia. Prioritization between countries is on-going.
Ortoma AB develops surgical systems for the planning and positioning of implants in hip, knee and spinal surgery. The purpose of the company's surgical system, Ortoma Treatment Solution™ (OTS) is to enable the surgeon to accurately measure and plan 3D surgery for the placement of a joint implant and during the surgery, to optimally position the implant in the patient. Ortoma’s surgical system is aimed at providing better patient outcomes, fewer complications and less follow-up surgeries - and thus better long-term survival rates for the implant. Another aim is to create a system that can be integrated easily into the processes and routines that are currently used in surgeries, thereby increasing efficiency. Ortoma has approximately 1,600 shareholders and the company's B shares are noted on Spotligh Stockmarket. Globally, more than 7.5 million orthopedic procedures are performed each year where OTS could be used in hip, knee and spinal surgery. In Sweden last year around 42,000 surgical procedures were performed involving hip, knee or spinal surgery.
