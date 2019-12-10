Delivery of LR2 product tanker with long-term charter

Ocean Yield Publicerad:
Ocean Yield ASA is pleased to announce the delivery of the LR2 product tanker “Navig8 Precision” today. The vessel was acquired from a major Chinese leasing company in a transaction with four vessels, where the first three were delivered last week. The vessels have about 9 year’s remaining bareboat charters to Navig8 Topco Holdings Inc. All four vessels are fitted with scrubbers and built in 2018 and 2019.
Company contact:
Eirik Eide (CFO), Tel +47 24 13 01 91
Investor Relations contact:
Marius Magelie (SVP Finance & IR), Tel +47 24 13 01 82
Company information:
Ocean Yield ASA is a ship owning company with investments in vessels on long-term charters. The company has a significant contract backlog that offers visibility with respect to future earnings and dividend capacity.
Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.
Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?
Läs mer om publicering på Di.se