Q3 and YTD report January – September 2019

Significant acquisitions in core markets support growth

Highlights third quarter 2019

Net collections amounted to EUR 16.5M (16.8)

Cash EBITDA amounted to EUR 13.1M (14.7)

Net loss for the period of EUR 1.5M (profit of 0.3)

Gross ERC at the end of September 2019 was EUR 330M (240 at December 2018)

Investment in a significant portfolio in Croatia finalized with a gross collection value (face value) of c. EUR 200M

Buy-out of co-investor in Greece

Financing finalized for part of the joint venture with B2Holding, at a lower cost of borrowing than the existing senior secured bond framework

Refinanced EUR 12M senior secured bonds issued by DDM Finance AB, extending the maturity to June 2022 and issued a further EUR 6M of bonds that qualify as equity under the existing senior secured bond framework

Strengthened management team with Chief Operating Officer to further increase focus on portfolio management, business development and servicing of third-party portfolios

Highlights nine months 2019

Net collections increased by 16% to EUR 49.6M (42.9)

Cash EBITDA increased by 10% to EUR 40.9M (37.2)

Net loss for the period of EUR 3.0M (profit of 2.4)

Investment in a significant corporate secured portfolio in Croatia made through a 50/50 joint venture with B2Holding

Secured super senior RCF of EUR 27M significantly lowering the cost of funding, EUR 17M undrawn at 30 September

Successful refinancing issuing a new EUR 100M senior secured bond with a three-year term replacing the existing EUR 85M bond, priced at Euribor plus a margin of 925 basis points

Sale of portfolios in Russia resulted in EUR 2M operating gain

Comment by the CEO

As part of DDM’s strategic growth plan as a specialized investor in non-performing loans (“NPL”), we have acquired significant portfolios of approximately EUR 100M across our core markets in the first nine months of 2019. In addition, we have also continued to successfully refinance our existing debt structure to improve flexibility, extending the maturity of our existing financing, which in combination with strong collections will support our future growth.

Significant acquisitions in core markets

During the third quarter we secured third party financing together with B2Holding to partially fund the joint venture acquisition in Croatia acquired in the second quarter. The financing within the joint venture structure is at a lower cost of borrowing than the existing senior secured bond frameworks. This not only confirmed the portfolio quality but also enabled DDM to invest the proceeds in further acquisitions.

Furthermore, we bought out the co-investor in our Greek non-performing loan portfolio which was acquired by DDM in August 2017. The total investment amounted to approximately EUR 20M. In September, we also finalized the acquisition of a significant distressed asset portfolio in Croatia with a gross collection value (face value) of about EUR 200M.

These acquisitions have significantly increased our ERC by 38% compared to 31 December 2018 to EUR 330M. The proportion of secured portfolios has also increased from 61% of ERC at 31 December 2018 to 72% of ERC at 30 September 2019, with the majority of collections expected to be received in the next three years.

Newly appointed COO increases focus on portfolio management

Our servicing platform in partnership with the company 720 Restructuring & Advisory and lead by Bernhard Engel, our newly appointed COO, will increase DDM’s focus on portfolio management and business development services. This complements our existing network of outsourced debt collection agencies and work out specialists as well as enabling us to be closer to the market. It will also ensure increased control and management by partially servicing DDM’s own secured portfolios, whilst gradually providing third party work out servicing and adjacent professional services. Our servicing platform will build further value to our shareholders by actively networking with vendors and work out specialists to further identify profitable business opportunities to invest across the NPL market. Initially there will be a period of development to build the servicing platform, in order to generate third party revenues from work outs, increasing the scalability of our existing operations.

Continued refinancing of debt structure supports future growth

We continue to successfully refinance our debt structure to support our future growth, improving flexibility and extending the maturity of our existing financing.

During the third quarter we refinanced the existing EUR 12M bonds issued by DDM Finance AB, extending the maturity to June 2022 and issued a further EUR 6M of bonds gross of financing costs. Part of the net proceeds were used to provide a shareholder loan to DDM Debt AB, which thereby qualifies as equity under the existing senior secured bond framework in DDM Debt AB. This strengthens the opportunities for DDM to support continued growth.