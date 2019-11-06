Delivery of newcastlemax dry bulk newbuilding with long-term charter

Ocean Yield Publicerad:
Ocean Yield ASA is pleased to announce the delivery of the newcastlemax dry bulk vessel “Bulk Shanghai” from the yard today.
Upon delivery the vessel commenced a 13 years’ bareboat charter to a company owned and guaranteed by 2020 Bulkers Ltd. (“2020 Bulkers”). 2020 Bulkers has also entered into a time charter agreement for Bulk Shanghai with a 100% owned subsidiary of Glencore.
Company contact:
Eirik Eide (CFO), Tel +47 24 13 01 91
Investor Relations contact:
Marius Magelie (SVP Finance & IR), Tel +47 24 13 01 82
Company information:
Ocean Yield ASA is a ship owning company with investments in vessels on long-term charters. The company has a significant contract backlog that offers visibility with respect to future earnings and dividend capacity.
