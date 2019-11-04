BillerudKorsnäs and SKF partner to improve performance of Karlsborg Mill

Gothenburg, 4 November 2019: BillerudKorsnäs and SKF are partnering to reduce maintenance costs and improve production output and sustainability performance at Karlsborg Mill in Kalix, Sweden.

Real-time data from a new system with 480 connected condition monitoring points at Karlsborg willl be analyzed at SKF’s Rotating Equipment Performance Center in Gothenburg. Combined with a new, performance-based business model, smarter and faster decisions can be made by the mill’s operators and SKF’s engineers, in order to improve Karlsborg mill’s performance.

In addition to improved output, these insights, combined with SKFs knowledge of the rotating shaft and lubrication management will help to reduce the mill’s overall consumption of bearings, seals and lubrication fluids. In doing so, SKF is able to support the mill’s ambitions to minimize the environmental impact of its operations, whilst also reducing costs.

Petra Einarsson, President and CEO, BillerudKorsnäs, says: “We are constantly working to improve efficiency in our production together with improvements of stability and safety. This is a step forward for Karlsborg and BillerudKorsnäs.”

