ANNONS:
Till Di.se
MÅNDAG 04 NOV Sveriges bästa finanssajt 2019
MENY
Filter
    Inom 6 månader
    Bolag
    Skribent
    Personer och ämnen
    Endast artiklar
    Rensa filter
    START BÖRS DI LIVE BEVAKNINGAR
    ANNONS
    Filter
      Inom 6 månader
      Bolag
      Skribent
      Personer och ämnen
      Endast artiklar
      Rensa filter

      Bioprinting advanced skin architecture complete with blood vessels using CELLINK technology

      A new study from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute successfully demonstrates the use of CELLINK technology to produce living skin models.

      Publicerad:

      In a new publication, a research team from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute successfully bioprinted a living skin model complete with blood vessels using CELLINK’s BIO X. Skin models like the one in the study are essential to developing natural skin grafts that enable accelerated wound healing and integration with host cells. The research team was led by Pankaj Karande, an associate professor of chemical and biological engineering and member of the Center for Biotechnology and Interdisciplinary Studies (CBIS), and the study was published in Tissue Engineering Part A on November 1.

      According to Karande, the researchers used a “far more complex biology” approach to create a functioning vascular system. They combined human endothelial and pericyte cells with animal collagen and other structural cells common in skin grafts, bioprinted a complex skin structure and observed cell communication through the vascular structure formed. 

      This isn’t the first time CELLINK’s bioprinting technology has shown potential to solve challenges related to human health and skin. In May 2019, CELLINK announced a collaboration with Umeå University and GE Healthcare to develop bioprinted skin grafts to improve quality of life for burn patients. 

      For more information, please contact:

      Erik Gatenholm, CEO                                     Gusten Danielsson, CFO
      Phone: EU +46 73 267 00 00                         Phone: +46 70 991 86 04
      US +1 (650) 515 5566                                    US +1 (857) 332 2138
      Email: eg@cellink.com                                    Email: gd@cellink.com

       

      About CELLINK

      CELLINK is the leading 3D bioprinter provider and the first bioink company in the world. We focus on developing and commercializing bioprinting technologies to allow researchers to print human organs and tissues for pharmaceutical and cosmetic applications. Founded in 2016 and active in more than 50 countries, CELLINK is changing the future of medicine as we know it. Visit www.cellink.com to learn more. CELLINK is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under CLNK. Erik Penser Bank AB is the company’s certified adviser, available by phone at +46 846 383 00 and by email at: certifiedadviser@penser.se.

      Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:
      Release

      Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.
      Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?
      Läs mer om publicering på Di.se

      Vi använder cookies för att förbättra funktionaliteten på våra sajter, för att kunna rikta relevant innehåll och annonser till dig och för att vi ska kunna säkerställa att tjänsterna fungerar som de ska. Läs mer i vår cookiepolicy.
      Läs mer