Bioprinting advanced skin architecture complete with blood vessels using CELLINK technology

A new study from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute successfully demonstrates the use of CELLINK technology to produce living skin models.
In a new publication, a research team from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute successfully bioprinted a living skin model complete with blood vessels using CELLINK’s BIO X. Skin models like the one in the study are essential to developing natural skin grafts that enable accelerated wound healing and integration with host cells. The research team was led by Pankaj Karande, an associate professor of chemical and biological engineering and member of the Center for Biotechnology and Interdisciplinary Studies (CBIS), and the study was published in Tissue Engineering Part A on November 1.
According to Karande, the researchers used a “far more complex biology” approach to create a functioning vascular system. They combined human endothelial and pericyte cells with animal collagen and other structural cells common in skin grafts, bioprinted a complex skin structure and observed cell communication through the vascular structure formed.
This isn’t the first time CELLINK’s bioprinting technology has shown potential to solve challenges related to human health and skin. In May 2019, CELLINK announced a collaboration with Umeå University and GE Healthcare to develop bioprinted skin grafts to improve quality of life for burn patients.
