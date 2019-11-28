vChain and Munters Europe initiate cooperation

vChain, a global provider of supply chain control tower solutions, announced today that Munters Europe AB have decided to appoint vChain as their preferred supplier for the monitoring and exception management of the logistics processes for their factory in Sweden.

As a global leader in energy-efficient and sustainable air treatment solutions Munters possess extensive supply chain operations with manufacturing sites on three continents (US, Europe and Asia) and a worldwide supplier base.

“We are excited to initiate this cooperation with vChain to further improve our supply chain efficiency and transparency” says Ena Ryan, Global Sourcing Director NPR at Munters. Their experienced team and technologies will allow us to get a better insight into our supply chain to further improve our competitiveness, and increase precision in our supply chain by connecting the dots between our purchasing and inbound logistics processes.

We are very pleased to announce our cooperation with Munters. Munters has shown that by choosing us as their trusted supplier there is a plan to improve already efficient operations and has identified other areas where improvements are possible, says Carl-Henrik Lundh, Director Sales and Marketing, vChain. I firmly believe that vChain is able to support such efforts to optimize through both innovation of new services as well as development of our existing services”, he continues.