vChain and Munters Europe initiate cooperation

vChain, a global provider of supply chain control tower solutions, announced today that Munters Europe AB have decided to appoint vChain as their preferred supplier for the monitoring and exception management of the logistics processes for their factory in Sweden.
As a global leader in energy-efficient and sustainable air treatment solutions Munters possess extensive supply chain operations with manufacturing sites on three continents (US, Europe and Asia) and a worldwide supplier base.
“We are excited to initiate this cooperation with vChain to further improve our supply chain efficiency and transparency” says Ena Ryan, Global Sourcing Director NPR at Munters. Their experienced team and technologies will allow us to get a better insight into our supply chain to further improve our competitiveness, and increase precision in our supply chain by connecting the dots between our purchasing and inbound logistics processes.
We are very pleased to announce our cooperation with Munters. Munters has shown that by choosing us as their trusted supplier there is a plan to improve already efficient operations and has identified other areas where improvements are possible, says Carl-Henrik Lundh, Director Sales and Marketing, vChain. I firmly believe that vChain is able to support such efforts to optimize through both innovation of new services as well as development of our existing services”, he continues.
For further information, please contact:
Carl-Henrik Lundh
Director Sales and Marketing, vChain AB
Tel. +46 727 30 7440
Email: carl-henrik.lundh@vchain.se
Ena Ryan
Global Sourcing Director - NPR
Munters Europe AB
Email: ena.ryan@munters.se
About vChain
vChain is a provider of on-demand software-as-a-service control tower solutions within supply chain management, specializing in exception management for manufacturers, distributors and wholesalers. Our mission is to help our clients enhance and optimize their decision making process by leveraging their data, in turn, increasing their competitiveness and growth. By capturing our clients data we can use it as the enabler helping our clients to drive improvements along their supply chain
vChain was founded in 2014 and has its headquarters in Malmö. The company employs 26 employees in 3 countries.
About Munters
Munters is a global leader in energy-efficient and sustainable air treatment solutions. Using innovative technologies, Munters creates the perfect climate for demanding industrial applications, the largest being the food, pharmaceutical and agriculture sectors.
Munters has been defining the future of air treatment since its founding in 1955, and has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2017.
