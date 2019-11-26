Successful placement of senior unsecured bonds

Ocean Yield Publicerad:
Ocean Yield ASA ("the Company") has successfully completed a new bond issue of NOK 750 million, carrying a coupon of 3 months NIBOR + 4.25% p.a. with quarterly interest payments. The bond issue attracted strong interest and was well oversubscribed. The net proceeds from the bond issue will be used to partly refinance existing debt, new investments and general corporate purposes of the group.
Danske Bank, DNB Markets, Nordea, Pareto Securities and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken acted as joint lead managers in connection with the placement of the new bond issue. An application will be made for the bonds to be listed on Oslo Børs.
Company contact:
Eirik Eide (CFO), Tel +47 24 13 01 91
Investor Relations contact:
Marius Magelie (SVP Finance & IR), Tel +47 24 13 01 82
Company information:
Ocean Yield ASA is a ship owning company with investments in vessels on long-term charters. The company has a significant contract backlog that offers visibility with respect to future earnings and dividend capacity.
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
