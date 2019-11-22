ANNONS:
Till Di.se
FREDAG 22 NOV Sveriges bästa finanssajt 2019
MENY
Filter
    Inom 6 månader
    Bolag
    Skribent
    Personer och ämnen
    Endast artiklar
    Rensa filter
    START BÖRS DI LIVE BEVAKNINGAR
    ANNONS
    Filter
      Inom 6 månader
      Bolag
      Skribent
      Personer och ämnen
      Endast artiklar
      Rensa filter

      Nitro Games strengthening team in Live-Operations

      Industry veteran Kenny Chan to join Nitro Games as a Senior Product Manager to strengthen the Live-Operations capabilities.

      Publicerad:

      Nitro Games is strengthening its capabilities in Live-Operations, to support its strategy and the game release roadmap for 2020. Industry veteran Kenny Chan joins Nitro Games as a Senior Product Manager starting now in November 2019. Kenny brings in hands-on experience from live-operating free-to-play mobile games and operating games as a data driven service. Prior to joining Nitro Games Kenny has worked in several industry leading companies including Wargaming, Gumi and Ubisoft.

      This recruitment follows Nitro Games strategy, where the company is now expanding its business towards live-operations. Other recent activities in strengthening the live-operations capabilities include hiring Senior Data Analyst Ahmad Patel (Blizzard) and Senior Producer Cale Lares (Critical Force), as well as appointing Jukka Hilvonen as the Performance Marketing Manager to support growing needs in managing user acquisition.

      For more information:

      Jussi Tähtinen, CEO & Co-Founder

      Phone: +358 44 388 1071

      Email: jussi@nitrogames.com

       

      Sverker Littorin, Board member, IR Advisor

      Phone: +46 70 875 53 09

      Email: sverker.littorin@nitrogames.com

      Nitro Games in brief:

      Nitro Games is a free-to-play mobile game developer and publisher making games for the mid-core user segment. The Company focuses on producing competitive multiplayer games with high production value and high revenue potential for smartphones and tablets. With Nitro Games’ powerful NG Platform and NG MVP-process, the Company is able to do market validation during the development to ensure high product quality. Nitro Games has developed games such as Heroes of Warland, Medals of War, Raids of Glory, East India Company, Commander: Conquest of the Americas, Pirates of Black Cove. Nitro Games’ shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm with the ticker NITRO. The Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, +46 8-505 65 172. www.nitrogames.com

      FI21348196

      Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:
      Release

      Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.
      Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?
      Läs mer om publicering på Di.se

      Vi använder cookies för att förbättra funktionaliteten på våra sajter, för att kunna rikta relevant innehåll och annonser till dig och för att vi ska kunna säkerställa att tjänsterna fungerar som de ska. Läs mer i vår cookiepolicy.
      Läs mer