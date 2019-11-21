CELLINK launches new bioinks to further strengthen the company’s bioink portfolio

Today, CELLINK launches the next part of a multiphase bioink expansion. This phase includes the release of two new bioink series, the expansion of three existing bioink series, the release of a new thickener series and two products for enhanced cell analysis. With this launch, the company offers a wider range of tools for researchers around the world and further strengthens its bioink portfolio.
New bioink series:
Chitosan:
Chitosan is an abundant biocompatible material which has been used in research related to cartilage, skin and bone tissue engineering. Previously, chitosan’s use was limited to 2D cell culturing due to its lack of structural integrity. CELLINK is proud to change that with the introduction of ChitoInk – the first-ever commercialized chitosan-based bioink for bioprinting. Containing an inert effective thickener and a stabilizer, ChitoInk provides good printability at physiological pH, shape fidelity, control over mechanical properties and biocompatibility.
Silk:
Silk fibroin is known for its high tensile strength and elastic modulus which make it particularly well-suited to mimic the native extracellular environment in load-bearing tissues like bone and cartilage. Until now, aqueous silk fibroin solutions could not embed cells to enable creation of living tissue models. CELLINK is excited to launch SilkInk, a biocompatible and biodegradable bioink carefully formulated to enable smooth bioprinting and support of cell attachment and proliferation. With this bioink, users can simply alter environmental conditions to control the self-assembly process.
GelXA series expansion:
The GelXA series is designed to retain prolific cytocompatibility of gelatin while enabling bioprinting at ambient conditions and providing the mechanical versatility of crosslinking. With the mechanical versatility of crosslinking, users can adjust the stiffness of the cellular microenvironment to resemble harder tissues like cartilage. CELLINK expanded the GelXA series with cartilage-specific components to regulate the biological microenvironment native for cartilage tissue. We combined all these impactful features in our new GelXA CARTILAGE bioink.
Collagen series expansion:
Type I collagen is one of the main structural proteins found in extracellular matrix (ECM) and connective tissue. Collagen promotes cell adhesion, growth, biological signaling and tissue morphogenesis, making it one of the most popular biomaterials in research. CELLINK leverages collagen’s native physiological properties in a new formulation that produces reproducible results and is convenient to use. We present our new premium collagen biomaterial that has an extremely long shelf-life and gels smoothly at 37 degrees Celsius.
Expansion of GelMA Series:
GelMA hydrogels are used widely in the biomedical field, owing to their unique biological properties that enable excellent attachment and proliferation of various cell types. Our mission is expand these capabilities by enhancing GelMA with tissue-specific functionality. With the addition of fibrinogen, a glycoprotein that converts enzymatically to fibrin, we aim to mediate the spreading of endothelial cells and fibroblast proliferation to mimic the physiological tissue vascularization process in bioprinted GelMA constructs.
New thickener Series:
We understand that some researchers favor flexibility in their experiments and prefer to tune biomaterial properties to meet application-specific needs. In this effort, we developed a new thickener series to help users regulate a biomaterial’s viscosity and colloidal stability while retaining essential biological properties. This series includes natural, pure and sterile polysaccharides that are all approved for use in food additives or cosmetics components.
New products to enhance cell analysis:
CELLECT™ A and CELLECT™ C/G
- CELLECT™ A is designed for lysis of alginate, cellulose and gelatin.
- CELLECT™ C/G is a substrate coating material (PrintGlue) to increase attachment of printed constructs.
The products will be launched in separate phases from November 2019 to January 2020.
About CELLINK
CELLINK is the leading 3D bioprinter provider and the first bioink company in the world. We focus on developing and commercializing bioprinting technologies to allow researchers to print human organs and tissues for pharmaceutical and cosmetic applications. Founded in 2016 and active in more than 50 countries, CELLINK is changing the future of medicine as we know it. Visit www.cellink.com to learn more. CELLINK is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under CLNK. Erik Penser Bank AB is the company’s certified adviser, available by phone at +46 846 383 00 and by email at: certifiedadviser@penser.se.
