CELLINK launches new bioinks to further strengthen the company’s bioink portfolio

New bioink series:

Chitosan:

Chitosan is an abundant biocompatible material which has been used in research related to cartilage, skin and bone tissue engineering. Previously, chitosan’s use was limited to 2D cell culturing due to its lack of structural integrity. CELLINK is proud to change that with the introduction of ChitoInk – the first-ever commercialized chitosan-based bioink for bioprinting. Containing an inert effective thickener and a stabilizer, ChitoInk provides good printability at physiological pH, shape fidelity, control over mechanical properties and biocompatibility.

Silk:

Silk fibroin is known for its high tensile strength and elastic modulus which make it particularly well-suited to mimic the native extracellular environment in load-bearing tissues like bone and cartilage. Until now, aqueous silk fibroin solutions could not embed cells to enable creation of living tissue models. CELLINK is excited to launch SilkInk, a biocompatible and biodegradable bioink carefully formulated to enable smooth bioprinting and support of cell attachment and proliferation. With this bioink, users can simply alter environmental conditions to control the self-assembly process.

GelXA series expansion:

The GelXA series is designed to retain prolific cytocompatibility of gelatin while enabling bioprinting at ambient conditions and providing the mechanical versatility of crosslinking. With the mechanical versatility of crosslinking, users can adjust the stiffness of the cellular microenvironment to resemble harder tissues like cartilage. CELLINK expanded the GelXA series with cartilage-specific components to regulate the biological microenvironment native for cartilage tissue. We combined all these impactful features in our new GelXA CARTILAGE bioink.

Collagen series expansion:

Type I collagen is one of the main structural proteins found in extracellular matrix (ECM) and connective tissue. Collagen promotes cell adhesion, growth, biological signaling and tissue morphogenesis, making it one of the most popular biomaterials in research. CELLINK leverages collagen’s native physiological properties in a new formulation that produces reproducible results and is convenient to use. We present our new premium collagen biomaterial that has an extremely long shelf-life and gels smoothly at 37 degrees Celsius.

Expansion of GelMA Series: