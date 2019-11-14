Euroclear Sweden receives CSD license

CSDR´s main objectives are to increase the efficiency of securities settlement and to establish an enhanced level playing field among European CSDs. CSDR aims to harmonise the settlement discipline, settlement cycle and to provide a set of common requirements for European CSDs.

Michael Carty, CEO of Euroclear Sweden commented:” We are pleased to have been granted authorisation under the CSDR EU regulation. It is an important milestone for the company. This enables us to continue to provide a secure, efficient and stable market infrastructure for the Swedish capital market”.

Euroclear Sweden is authorised for the following core services: