ANNONS:
Till Di.se
TORSDAG 14 NOV Sveriges bästa finanssajt 2019
MENY
Filter
    Inom 6 månader
    Bolag
    Skribent
    Personer och ämnen
    Endast artiklar
    Rensa filter
    START BÖRS DI LIVE BEVAKNINGAR
    ANNONS
    Filter
      Inom 6 månader
      Bolag
      Skribent
      Personer och ämnen
      Endast artiklar
      Rensa filter

      Euroclear Sweden receives CSD license

      Euroclear Sweden has today received its license to operate under the EU’s Central Securities Depository Regulation (CSDR) from the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority.

      Publicerad:

      CSDR´s main objectives are to increase the efficiency of securities settlement and to establish an enhanced level playing field among European CSDs. CSDR aims to harmonise the settlement discipline, settlement cycle and to provide a set of common requirements for European CSDs.

      Michael Carty, CEO of Euroclear Sweden commented:” We are pleased to have been granted authorisation under the CSDR EU regulation. It is an important milestone for the company. This enables us to continue to provide a secure, efficient and stable market infrastructure for the Swedish capital market”.

      Euroclear Sweden is authorised for the following core services:

      • Initial recording of securities in a book-entry system (‘notary service’)
      • Providing and maintaining securities accounts at the top tier level (‘central maintenance service’)
      • Operating a securities settlement system (‘settlement service’).

      Included in the authorisation are also several ancillary services.
       

      For further information, please contact:

      Karin Strand, Head of Communications, Euroclear Sweden
      Tel: +46 736 84 92 62
      Email: karin.strand@euroclear.eu

      Craig MacDonald, Head of Media Relations, Euroclear Group
      Tel: +44 207 849 0315
      Email: craig.macdonald@euroclear.com
       

      About Euroclear Sweden
      Euroclear Sweden has been the Swedish Central Securities Depository since 1971. As a financial market infrastructure, we provide issuance, settlement, safe-keeping and servicing of securities, which contribute to the secure and efficient functioning of the Swedish financial market. Since 2008, the company is part of Euroclear group, which includes Euroclear Bank - rated AA+ by Fitch Ratings and AA by Standard & Poor’s - as well as Euroclear Belgium, Euroclear Finland, Euroclear France, Euroclear Nederland, Euroclear Sweden and Euroclear UK & Ireland. www.euroclear.com/sweden

      Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:
      Press release (PDF)

      Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.
      Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?
      Läs mer om publicering på Di.se

      Vi använder cookies för att förbättra funktionaliteten på våra sajter, för att kunna rikta relevant innehåll och annonser till dig och för att vi ska kunna säkerställa att tjänsterna fungerar som de ska. Läs mer i vår cookiepolicy.
      Läs mer