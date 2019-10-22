Nitro Games granted 460 000 EUR funding from Business Finland

The project has progressed following the project plan, and therefore Nitro Games has now received the second installment of funding from Business Finland. The project and funding support the further development of Heroes of Warland, while Nitro Games is further exploring the opportunities connected with esports on mobile.

The funding is in the form of a soft loan. The first installment of the approved funding was raised at the beginning of the project in April 2019 (490,560 EUR). There is still approx. 684 640 EUR left of the approved funding, after this second installment, that is to be received against reports of project progress moving forward. The estimated project duration is 13 February 2019 – 30 September 2020.

The terms of the funding have been communicated in a previous press release dated 17 April 2019:

https://news.cision.com/nitro-games-oyj/r/nitro-games-to-receive-funding-from-business-finland,c2790672