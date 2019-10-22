Nexam Chemical receives order of SEK 11 million

Nexam Chemical has received an order of approximately SEK 11 million from one of the world's largest manufacturers of PET foam. This order further confirms Nexam Chemical as a leading supplier to the PET foam industry. The product, a masterbatch, is to be used for the customer's production of high-performance PET foam. Deliveries will be made during the first eight months of 2020 in Europe and North America.
“It is gratifying that our customer now chooses to continue the collaboration with Nexam Chemical and gives us the confidence to also deliver to the growing North American market. The order is another confirmation that we have a high-quality production and portfolio of products for the manufacture of the customer's high-performance PET foam. We look forward to further developing the collaboration and continuing to build our offering.” says Johan Arvidsson, CEO of Nexam Chemical.
Nexam Chemical develops and manufactures property-enhancing additives under the NEXAMITE® brand. NEXAMITE® is delivered in the form of a premixed mix, a so-called masterbatch. Through masterbatch, NEXAMITE® can be added to customers' existing production equipment, which simplifies the mixing process and ensures a high and stable product quality. Nexam Chemical collaborates with the world-leading manufacturers of PET foam. PET foam is used, for example, for turbine blades in wind turbines, in building structures, lightweight cabinets on trucks, in train structures, etc.
For more information, please contact:
Johan Arvidsson, CEO, +46-708 97 44 39, johan.arvidsson@nexamchemical.com
This information is information that Nexam Chemical Holding AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 14:30 CET on October 22, 2019.
About Nexam Chemical
Nexam Chemical develops technology and products that make it possible to significantly improve the production process and properties of most types of plastics in a cost-effective manner and with retained production technology. The improved properties include strength, toughness, temperature and chemical resistance as well as service life. The improvements in properties that can be achieved by using Nexam Chemical's technology make it possible to replace metals and other heavier or more expensive materials with plastics in a number of applications. In applications where plastic is already used, Nexam Chemicals products can improve the manufacturing process, reducing material use and enable more environmental friendly alternatives. Example of commercial applications: pipe manufacturing, foam production and high-performance plastics. More information about the business will be found on www.nexamchemical.com. The company´s Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB. FNCA Sweden AB can be reached at info@fnca.se or by phone +46-8 528 00 399.
