Nexam Chemical receives order of SEK 11 million

“It is gratifying that our customer now chooses to continue the collaboration with Nexam Chemical and gives us the confidence to also deliver to the growing North American market. The order is another confirmation that we have a high-quality production and portfolio of products for the manufacture of the customer's high-performance PET foam. We look forward to further developing the collaboration and continuing to build our offering.” says Johan Arvidsson, CEO of Nexam Chemical.

Nexam Chemical develops and manufactures property-enhancing additives under the NEXAMITE® brand. NEXAMITE® is delivered in the form of a premixed mix, a so-called masterbatch. Through masterbatch, NEXAMITE® can be added to customers' existing production equipment, which simplifies the mixing process and ensures a high and stable product quality. Nexam Chemical collaborates with the world-leading manufacturers of PET foam. PET foam is used, for example, for turbine blades in wind turbines, in building structures, lightweight cabinets on trucks, in train structures, etc.

Johan Arvidsson, CEO, +46-708 97 44 39, johan.arvidsson@nexamchemical.com