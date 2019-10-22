Gaming Innovation Group to enter the Croatian market

Gaming Innovation Group, Inc. (GiG) has today signed a share purchase agreement to acquire 75% of the shares of Croatian company Top Games d.o.o. (Top Games), a company which qualifies for a remote gambling permit.

The agreement provides market access to one of GiG’s in-house brands. It is based on a collaborative partnership model, expanding GiG’s B2C online gaming offering in a growing regulated market. Both parties will co-operate in the ongoing operation of the business.

GiG will acquire 75% of Top Games with the remaining 25% retained by the local partner who has a successful history in land-based casino businesses. The payment for this acquisition is solely based on a contribution of resources by the shareholders with no cash being paid. The local partner will upfront the initial costs, whereas GiG will provide rights of use of brand, a gambling platform and operational expertise.

GiG is planning to enter the online casino market in Croatia via this partnership in the first half of 2020. GiG expects moderate impact on its revenues deriving from this agreement from H2 2020 with an accelerated increase in revenue contribution from H1 2021.