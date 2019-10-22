ANNONS:
Till Di.se
TISDAG 22 OKT Sveriges bästa finanssajt 2019
MENY
Filter
    Inom 6 månader
    Bolag
    Skribent
    Personer och ämnen
    Endast artiklar
    Rensa filter
    START BÖRS DI LIVE BEVAKNINGAR
    ANNONS
    Filter
      Inom 6 månader
      Bolag
      Skribent
      Personer och ämnen
      Endast artiklar
      Rensa filter

      Karolinska Institute study shows CELLINK’s I-DOT liquid-handling system can enable genetic cancer diagnostic research

      New research from the Karolinska Institute has demonstrated the I-DOT’s capability to facilitate genetic research in cancer diagnostics. The Karolinska Institute in Sweden is at the forefront of cancer research in the world. 

      Publicerad:

      Karolinska Institute and Science for Life Laboratory have developed a new method called CUTseq, a cost-effective way to identify highly heterogenous tumors that are often very aggressive and require aggressive treatments.  The method works with DNA extracted from multiple biopsies and even from very small portions of thin tissue sections, i.e., the type of sample that pathologists commonly rely on to make a diagnosis of cancer under the microscope. The research has been recently published in the scientific journal Nature Communications. 

      Outside of cancer research, CUTseq is also used as a method of authenticating cell lines and monitoring throughput. Traditionally, liquid handling is sensitive to cross contamination. This study showed I-DOT was not susceptible to cross contamination during the CUTseq workflow, which corresponds to reduced costs, faster results and enhanced reproducibility. Using the I-DOT, the researchers were able to complete the entire workflow from taking the extracted RNA and DNA all the way through library purification to results in ~8 hours.

      I-DOT is developed by Germany-based company Dispendix GmbH, a company CELLINK acquired in November 2018 to increase its presence in the pharmaceutical industry market. The results of this study lay the groundwork for I-DOT’s use in oncological research and can support additional applications in cell line development.

      For more information, please contact:

      Erik Gatenholm, CEO                                                   Gusten Danielsson, CFO
      Phone: EU +46 73 267 00 00                                        Phone: +46 70 991 86 04
      US +1 (650) 515 5566                                                   US +1 (857) 332 2138
      Email: eg@cellink.com                                                   Email: gd@cellink.com

       

      About CELLINK

      CELLINK is the leading 3D bioprinter provider and the first bioink company in the world. We focus on developing and commercializing bioprinting technologies to allow researchers to print human organs and tissues for pharmaceutical and cosmetic applications. Founded in 2016 and active in more than 50 countries, CELLINK is changing the future of medicine as we know it. Visit www.cellink.com to learn more. CELLINK is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under CLNK. Erik Penser Bank AB is the company’s certified adviser, available by phone at +46 846 383 00 and by email at: certifiedadviser@penser.se.

      Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:
      Release

      Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.
      Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?
      Läs mer om publicering på Di.se

      Vi använder cookies för att förbättra funktionaliteten på våra sajter, för att kunna rikta relevant innehåll och annonser till dig och för att vi ska kunna säkerställa att tjänsterna fungerar som de ska. Läs mer i vår cookiepolicy.
      Läs mer