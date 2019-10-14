Hoist Group Acquires HotelEngine

As of October 14, 2019 Hoist Group has acquired HotelEngine, an online platform which seamlessly integrates with hotel websites to better improve online booking systems.
HotelEngine is an adaptive and customizable system built for hoteliers to make the booking process a personable experience for the hotel and the guest. There is also a giftcard shop feature that will be seamlessly integrated to website and online booking systems. HotelEngine has a reputable position in the industry and is used by many major hotels and resorts. Through the acquisition, Hoist Group strengthens its offering to help customers increase the number of direct bookings.
“HotelEngine completes our PMS product suite by adding a full and reputed booking engine functionality. Having been active across the Nordic market for many years, HotelEngine has a reputation for following customer evolution and rapid technological changes in hotel distribution. Hoist Group looks forward to continuing to enhance the customer experience and improving hotel service quality,” says Alfonso Tasso, CEO of Hoist Group.
“We have been successful in serving our customers with booking engine and gift voucher functionalities combined with leading PMS systems across the Nordic region. We hope that our customers will be pleased that our products also will include seamless integration with Hoist Group’s extensive array of other hospitality solutions, such as PMS, mobile key, TV and WiFi portals,” says Tero Raitanen, CEO of HotelEngine.
About Hoist Group
Hoist Group is the complete hospitality partner for hotels and public operations. With more than 20 years of proven hospitality experience, Hoist Group is the market leader in innovative High Speed Internet Access, Conference services, TV & Content solutions, PMS and back-office software as well as other guest-facing amenities. Many hotel chains, flagship independent hotels have entrusted their IT to Hoist Group. With HQ in Sweden, the company has offices in 18 countries across the EMEA region.www.hoistgroup.com
