Hoist Group Acquires HotelEngine

HotelEngine is an adaptive and customizable system built for hoteliers to make the booking process a personable experience for the hotel and the guest. There is also a giftcard shop feature that will be seamlessly integrated to website and online booking systems. HotelEngine has a reputable position in the industry and is used by many major hotels and resorts. Through the acquisition, Hoist Group strengthens its offering to help customers increase the number of direct bookings.

“HotelEngine completes our PMS product suite by adding a full and reputed booking engine functionality. Having been active across the Nordic market for many years, HotelEngine has a reputation for following customer evolution and rapid technological changes in hotel distribution. Hoist Group looks forward to continuing to enhance the customer experience and improving hotel service quality,” says Alfonso Tasso, CEO of Hoist Group.

“We have been successful in serving our customers with booking engine and gift voucher functionalities combined with leading PMS systems across the Nordic region. We hope that our customers will be pleased that our products also will include seamless integration with Hoist Group’s extensive array of other hospitality solutions, such as PMS, mobile key, TV and WiFi portals,” says Tero Raitanen, CEO of HotelEngine.