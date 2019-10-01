Toadman has strengthened its management team with a new COO and a new CTO

Toadman Interactive AB Publicerad:
Toadman Interactive AB (publ) (“Toadman”) has added two new members to the management team, Christopher Bergstresser as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Andreas Jonsson as Chief Technology Officer (CTO).
Christopher Bergstresser has experience from executive positions at SEGA, Konami, Atari and a handful of other companies. Most recently as partner at Modern Times Group’s gaming division. Christopher will start his position today, 1 October 2019.
Andreas Jonsson has experience as a senior engine developer at Fatshark, Starbreeze, Bitsquid and Autodesk. Andreas joined Toadman following the acquisition of Diskett and has been promoted to CTO effective today.
