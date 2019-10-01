ANNONS:
      Midsona completes acquisition of Alimentation Santé

      Publicerad:

      Midsona has today completed the acquisition of the entire share capital of Alimentation Santé SAS, a leading player in organic and plant-based foods in France and Spain, which was announced through a press release on 23 July 2019.

      The total purchase price which was paid in cash to the sellers of Alimentation Santé amounted to EUR 57.5 million on a debt-free basis.

      Alimentation Santé provides an important platform in Midsona’s continued European expansion. The company will be consolidated into Midsona's financial reporting from 1 October 2019.

        

       

      The information was submitted for publication through the agency of Peter Åsberg, at 14.15 CET on 1 October 2019.

       

       

      For further information: MD and CEO Peter Åsberg, 46 (0)730 26 16 32

      About Midsona

      Midsona develops and markets strong brands in health and well-being, with products that help people to a healthier and more sustainable life.  Midsona has annual sales of about MSEK 2,852 (2018). The Midsona share (MSON) is listed on NASDAQ OMX Stockholm, Mid Cap. For further information: www.midsona.com.

