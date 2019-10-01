Midsona completes acquisition of Alimentation Santé

Midsona has today completed the acquisition of the entire share capital of Alimentation Santé SAS, a leading player in organic and plant-based foods in France and Spain, which was announced through a press release on 23 July 2019.

The total purchase price which was paid in cash to the sellers of Alimentation Santé amounted to EUR 57.5 million on a debt-free basis.

Alimentation Santé provides an important platform in Midsona’s continued European expansion. The company will be consolidated into Midsona's financial reporting from 1 October 2019.