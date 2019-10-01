Midsona AB Publicerad:
Midsona has today completed the acquisition of the entire share capital of Alimentation Santé SAS, a leading player in organic and plant-based foods in France and Spain, which was announced through a press release on 23 July 2019.
The total purchase price which was paid in cash to the sellers of Alimentation Santé amounted to EUR 57.5 million on a debt-free basis.
Alimentation Santé provides an important platform in Midsona’s continued European expansion. The company will be consolidated into Midsona's financial reporting from 1 October 2019.
The information was submitted for publication through the agency of Peter Åsberg, at 14.15 CET on 1 October 2019.
For further information: MD and CEO Peter Åsberg, 46 (0)730 26 16 32
About Midsona
Midsona develops and markets strong brands in health and well-being, with products that help people to a healthier and more sustainable life. Midsona has annual sales of about MSEK 2,852 (2018). The Midsona share (MSON) is listed on NASDAQ OMX Stockholm, Mid Cap. For further information: www.midsona.com.
Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:
Midsona completes acquisition of Alimentation Santé
Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.
Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?
Läs mer om publicering på Di.se