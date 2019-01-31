Heroes & Superstars signed with Mediapro

The reality show Heroes & Superstars will be shown in U-Beat channel during H1 2019. U-Beat is a channel launched by Mediapro.

Mediapro is a leading group in the European audiovisual sector, unique in content integration, production and audiovisual distribution. It provides the creativity and technical solutions necessary to design, produce and distribute any audiovisual or multi-channel project. Mediapro has 1 million followers on Twitter, 1 million followers on Facebook, 10 million users on Twitch and 300,000 registered users on their Youtube Channels.

U-Beat is a new channel by Mediapro, focused on esports content. In addition to TV, the channel is also available via mobile phone app UBEAT in Apple AppStore and Google Play. The channel focuses on Spanish speaking audience.