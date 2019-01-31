Heroes & Superstars signed with Mediapro

Nitro Games announced the reality show Heroes & Superstars will be shown in U-beat in H1 / 2019.
The reality show Heroes & Superstars will be shown in U-Beat channel during H1 2019. U-Beat is a channel launched by Mediapro.
Mediapro is a leading group in the European audiovisual sector, unique in content integration, production and audiovisual distribution. It provides the creativity and technical solutions necessary to design, produce and distribute any audiovisual or multi-channel project. Mediapro has 1 million followers on Twitter, 1 million followers on Facebook, 10 million users on Twitch and 300,000 registered users on their Youtube Channels.
U-Beat is a new channel by Mediapro, focused on esports content. In addition to TV, the channel is also available via mobile phone app UBEAT in Apple AppStore and Google Play. The channel focuses on Spanish speaking audience.
https://ubeat.tv/
Heroes & Superstars is a new challenging reality competition show where nine gaming superstars and three extreme sport stars will battle out in Heroes of Warland against each other. Heroes & Superstars is produced by Gamingzone Entertainment.
Heroes of Warland is a team-based competitive multiplayer game on mobile. With Heroes of Warland, Nitro Games is introducing hero-based shooter genre on mobile for the first time. The genre has been highly popular on PC. Hero-based shooter means that the game has several hero characters, each with their individual skills and abilities, offering a unique and fun team multiplayer experience previously unseen on mobile.
Heroes of Warland is currently available in Apple App Store, Google Play Store, Samsung Galaxy Apps Store and Huawei AppGallery.
For more information:
Jussi Tähtinen, CEO
Phone: +358 44 388 1071
Email: jussi@nitrogames.com
Sverker Littorin, Board member, IR Advisor
Phone: +46 70 875 53 09
Email: sverker.littorin@nitrogames.com
Nitro Games in brief:
Nitro Games is a free-to-play mobile game developer and publisher making games for the mid-core user segment. The Company focuses on producing competitive multiplayer games with high production value and high revenue potential for smartphones and tablets. With Nitro Games’ powerful NG Platform and NG MVP-process, the Company is able to do market validation during the development to ensure high product quality. Nitro Games has developed games such as Heroes of Warland, Medals of War, Raids of Glory, East India Company, Commander: Conquest of the Americas, Pirates of Black Cove. Nitro Games’ shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Stockholm with the ticker NITRO. The Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, +46 8-505 65 172.
