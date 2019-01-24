Information about the Securities Council ruling concerning Demeter Finance´s public takeover offer to the shareholders of DDM Holding

The Securities Council (Sw. Aktiemarknadsnämnden) has in a ruling that was announced today held, amongst other things, that good practice on the securities market requires Demeter Finance to waive the completion condition 3 of its offer, except in respect of consent from the bondholders to the change of control that may occur as a result of the public offer, as well as to inform DDM’s shareholders and the securities market about this. This means that the other required terms set out in the condition in respect of a renegotiation or refinancing, e.g. that the annual interest for the bonds will not exceed 8.50%, must be waived according to good practice on the securities market.

For more information please refer to the Securities Council´s ruling AMN 2019:02, which is available on the Securities Council’s website: www.aktiemarknadsnamnden.se

