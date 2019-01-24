Information about the Securities Council ruling concerning Demeter Finance´s public takeover offer to the shareholders of DDM Holding

DDM Holding AG Publicerad:
The Securities Council (Sw. Aktiemarknadsnämnden) has in a ruling that was announced today held, amongst other things, that good practice on the securities market requires Demeter Finance to waive the completion condition 3 of its offer, except in respect of consent from the bondholders to the change of control that may occur as a result of the public offer, as well as to inform DDM’s shareholders and the securities market about this. This means that the other required terms set out in the condition in respect of a renegotiation or refinancing, e.g. that the annual interest for the bonds will not exceed 8.50%, must be waived according to good practice on the securities market.
For more information please refer to the Securities Council´s ruling AMN 2019:02, which is available on the Securities Council’s website: www.aktiemarknadsnamnden.se
For more information please contact:
Torgny Hellström, Chairman of the Board
Tel: +41 79 434 87 98
Mail: investor@ddm-group.ch
This is information that DDM Holding AG is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 24 January 2019 at 13:20 CET.
DDM Holding AG (Nasdaq First North, Stockholm: DDM) is a multinational investor in and manager of distressed assets. Since 2007, the DDM Group has built a successful platform in Southern, Central and Eastern Europe, currently managing 2.3 million receivables with a nominal value of over EUR 3.5 billion. DDM Debt AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: DDM2) is a wholly owned subsidiary of DDM Holding AG. Erik Penser Bank is DDM Holding AG’s Certified Adviser (tel: +46 8 463 8300, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se).
