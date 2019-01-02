Mölnlycke acquires M&J Airlaid Products A/S to further strengthening its wound care capabilities

M&J’s airlaid technology is critical along with foams and soft silicone in Mölnlycke’s wound care products. M&J has an annual revenue of EUR 10 million. The acquisition supports Mölnlycke’s growth ambitions and adds critical R&D capabilities to an already strong product pipeline and increasingly differentiated portfolio.

In conjunction with the acquisition, M&J and its employees will be an integral part of Mölnlycke. The acquisition will improve Mölnlycke’s security of supply of the airlaid material that is essential in the production of advanced wound care dressings and will help grow the wound care business by accelerating innovation and product development in existing and future products. The parties have agreed to keep the purchase price confidential.

Richard Twomey, CEO of Mölnlycke, comments:

“We are very happy to welcome M&J into the Mölnlycke family. Our relationship dates back several decades, and thus is a natural unification of forces. This is fully in line with where we want to be as a company, and M&J’s strong R&D capabilities combined with Mölnlycke’s end-product knowledge will help us further improve our competitive position within the advanced wound care industry.”