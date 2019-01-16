DDM acquires a distressed asset portfolio in Croatia

DDM Holding AG (First North: DDM) announces that the group has entered into an agreement with HETA Asset Resolution to acquire a distressed asset portfolio containing secured corporate receivables in Croatia. The acquisition is made through a Joint Venture structure together with B2Holding where each party holds 50%. The Gross Collection Value (face value) of the portfolio amounts to approximately EUR 800 million.

The acquisition will be financed by cash on hand and internally generated cash flows. DDM expects to be fully invested following the acquisition.

Henrik Wennerholm, CEO of DDM, comments: “We are very pleased to acquire this sizeable portfolio in Croatia. This demonstrates our ability to close large and complex transactions as well as our close contact to our key markets.”

The acquisition is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to close in the first or at the beginning of the second quarter of 2019.