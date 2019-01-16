DDM acquires a distressed asset portfolio in Croatia

DDM Holding AG Publicerad:
DDM Holding AG (First North: DDM) announces that the group has entered into an agreement with HETA Asset Resolution to acquire a distressed asset portfolio containing secured corporate receivables in Croatia. The acquisition is made through a Joint Venture structure together with B2Holding where each party holds 50%. The Gross Collection Value (face value) of the portfolio amounts to approximately EUR 800 million.
The acquisition will be financed by cash on hand and internally generated cash flows. DDM expects to be fully invested following the acquisition.
Henrik Wennerholm, CEO of DDM, comments: “We are very pleased to acquire this sizeable portfolio in Croatia. This demonstrates our ability to close large and complex transactions as well as our close contact to our key markets.”
The acquisition is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to close in the first or at the beginning of the second quarter of 2019.
For more information, please visit DDM’s website at www.ddm-group.ch or contact:
Henrik Wennerholm, Chief Executive Officer
Tel: +41 79 539 88 59
Mail: investor@ddm-group.ch
DDM Holding AG (Nasdaq First North, Stockholm: DDM) is a multinational investor in and manager of distressed assets. Since 2007, the DDM Group has built a successful platform in Southern, Central and Eastern Europe, currently managing 2.3 million receivables with a nominal value of over EUR 3.5 billion. DDM Debt AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: DDM2) is a wholly owned subsidiary of DDM Holding AG. Erik Penser Bank is DDM Holding AG’s Certified Adviser (tel: +46 8 463 8300, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se).
Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:
Press release pdf
Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.
Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?
Läs mer om publicering på Di.se