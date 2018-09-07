Heavy-duty road transport entering the age of gas: Nordic countries to get a network of 50 filling stations

Av
Gasum
Publicerad:
Demand for cleaner fuel solutions is growing significantly in heavy-duty road transport, and responding to this demand will be even more strongly at the core of the energy company Gasum’s business in the future. Gasum is investing in the construction of around 50 gas filling stations for heavy-duty vehicles in Finland, Sweden and Norway by the beginning of the 2020s. The investment will multiply the size of the Nordic heavy-duty vehicle gas filling station network, enabling considerable emission cuts.
In the Nordic countries, heavy-duty road transport plays a key role in the logistics system while at the same time generating a significant proportion of road transport emissions. For the emission reduction targets set at the national and international levels to be reached, concrete solutions are needed to reduce heavy-duty road transport emissions considerably from the current levels. Among the low-emission fuels, the most competitive alternative for this purpose is liquefied natural gas (LNG).
Gasum’s strategy is based on achieving Nordic gas market growth. Use of gas as a heavy-duty road vehicle fuel is a strategic focus for Gasum. In the next few years, Gasum’s gas filling station network serving heavy-duty road transport will become several times larger than today. The coming investments will increase the number of these stations to around 50 in Finland, Sweden and Norway by the beginning of the 2020s. The new filling stations will be located at key transport nodes as regards road haulage, and they will enable significant increases in the use of liquefied natural gas and biogas in heavy-duty transport.
The switch of heavy-duty vehicles to liquefied natural gas or liquefied biogas (LBG) will result in significant cuts in carbon dioxide, nitrogen dioxide, particulate and noise emissions from transport.
”We’re on our way towards a carbon-neutral society and it’s now time to accelerate the pace. Gas plays an indisputably important role in this transition,” Gasum CEO Johanna Lamminen sums up. ”In recent years, we’ve been making purposeful efforts to build the Nordic LNG and biogas infrastructure to improve access to gas. In early 2018, the Swedish Environmental Protection Agency granted Gasum an investment subsidy for the expansion of our filling station network as part of the Climate Leap ('Klimatklivet') program. This is key proof of the enormous potential of the gas market and enables the establishment of the role of gas as a low-emission fuel for heavy-duty road transport.”
The demand for cleaner transport solutions is increasing rapidly as solutions are sought to combat climate change. Delivery and heavy-duty road vehicles are currently responsible for more than a quarter of road transport emissions in the EU. Together with new gas vehicle models, the expanding gas filling station network creates good conditions for road fuel gas market growth and emission cuts.
For more information please contact:
Johanna Lamminen, Chief Executive Officer, Gasum Ltd, Phone: +358 20 44 78 661 (Henna Walker, Executive Assistant)
firstname.surname(a)gasum.com
Olga Väisänen, Vice President, Communications, Gasum Ltd, Phone: + 358 50 469 0114, firstname.surname(a)gasum.com
The energy company Gasum is a Nordic gas sector expert. Together with its partners, Gasum is building a bridge towards a carbon-neutral society on land and at sea. Gasum imports natural gas to Finland and pro-motes circular economy by processing waste and producing biogas and recycled nutrients in Finland and Sweden. The company offers energy for heat and power production, industry as well as road and maritime transport. Gasum is the leading supplier of biogas in the Nordic countries. The company has a gas filling stations network that serves also heavy-duty vehicles. The Gasum subsidiary Skangas is the leading liquefied natural gas (LNG) player in the Nordic market. The company continues to strengthen the position and infrastructure of LNG and supplies LNG to maritime transport, industry and heavy-duty vehicles in Finland, Sweden and Norway.
Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.
Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på DI.se?
Läs mer om publicering på DI.se
Av GasumPublicerad: