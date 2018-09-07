Heavy-duty road transport entering the age of gas: Nordic countries to get a network of 50 filling stations

In the Nordic countries, heavy-duty road transport plays a key role in the logistics system while at the same time generating a significant proportion of road transport emissions. For the emission reduction targets set at the national and international levels to be reached, concrete solutions are needed to reduce heavy-duty road transport emissions considerably from the current levels. Among the low-emission fuels, the most competitive alternative for this purpose is liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Gasum’s strategy is based on achieving Nordic gas market growth. Use of gas as a heavy-duty road vehicle fuel is a strategic focus for Gasum. In the next few years, Gasum’s gas filling station network serving heavy-duty road transport will become several times larger than today. The coming investments will increase the number of these stations to around 50 in Finland, Sweden and Norway by the beginning of the 2020s. The new filling stations will be located at key transport nodes as regards road haulage, and they will enable significant increases in the use of liquefied natural gas and biogas in heavy-duty transport.

The switch of heavy-duty vehicles to liquefied natural gas or liquefied biogas (LBG) will result in significant cuts in carbon dioxide, nitrogen dioxide, particulate and noise emissions from transport.

”We’re on our way towards a carbon-neutral society and it’s now time to accelerate the pace. Gas plays an indisputably important role in this transition,” Gasum CEO Johanna Lamminen sums up. ”In recent years, we’ve been making purposeful efforts to build the Nordic LNG and biogas infrastructure to improve access to gas. In early 2018, the Swedish Environmental Protection Agency granted Gasum an investment subsidy for the expansion of our filling station network as part of the Climate Leap ('Klimatklivet') program. This is key proof of the enormous potential of the gas market and enables the establishment of the role of gas as a low-emission fuel for heavy-duty road transport.”