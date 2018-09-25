Invesdor wins Finnish Fintech Startup of the Year, continues to Nordic finals

“Invesdor, a financial technology company connecting European growth companies with investors worldwide, has shown impressive growth and lasting power in the market,” said the Nordic Startup Awards Finland expert panel when announcing the winner on Monday night in Helsinki.

Winners were determined by a combination of popular vote and expert panel. The panel emphasized growth, innovation and impact in its evaluation. Winners were selected in 13 categories out of a pool of more than 2,500 nominees. The Finnish fintech finalists were Invesdor, Klever, Bankify, Fundu and AuroraX.

“We are very happy that both the public and the expert panel have recognized our patient market-building and subsequent fast growth over the past couple of years,” Invesdor’s founder-CEO Lasse Mäkelä comments.

“A special thank you to everyone who voted for Invesdor – remember to also vote in the Nordic finals in October!”