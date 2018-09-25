Invesdor wins Finnish Fintech Startup of the Year, continues to Nordic finals

Av
Invesdor was chosen as the winner of the finance technology category in the Finnish finals of the Nordic Startup Awards. Invesdor moves on to the Nordic grand finals, held in Copenhagen in October, where the public and experts will choose the best startups in the Nordics.
“Invesdor, a financial technology company connecting European growth companies with investors worldwide, has shown impressive growth and lasting power in the market,” said the Nordic Startup Awards Finland expert panel when announcing the winner on Monday night in Helsinki.
Winners were determined by a combination of popular vote and expert panel. The panel emphasized growth, innovation and impact in its evaluation. Winners were selected in 13 categories out of a pool of more than 2,500 nominees. The Finnish fintech finalists were Invesdor, Klever, Bankify, Fundu and AuroraX.
“We are very happy that both the public and the expert panel have recognized our patient market-building and subsequent fast growth over the past couple of years,” Invesdor’s founder-CEO Lasse Mäkelä comments.
“A special thank you to everyone who voted for Invesdor – remember to also vote in the Nordic finals in October!”
The Nordic-level grand finals of the Nordic Startup Awards will be held in Copenhagen in October. Invesdor will participate as the Finnish fintech category winner to compete with other fintechs from Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Iceland. The Nordic winner will move on to the biannual global finals, called the Global Startup Awards.
Started in the Nordics in 2012, today the Global Startup Awards attract nominees from more than 60 countries on three continents.
Contact
Lasse Mäkelä, CEO & co-founder
lasse.makela@invesdor.com, +358 40 747 5205
Mikko Savolainen, head of marketing
mikko.savolainen@invesdor.com, +1 917 547 3633
Invesdor in brief
A financial technology (fintech) company founded in Finland in 2012, Invesdor operates an online investment platform that connects ambitious European growth companies with investors worldwide. Invesdor has helped raise more than 62 million euros for more than 130 businesses. Its clients include private and publicly traded companies from Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and the UK as well as investors from more than 70 countries. Invesdor has offices in Helsinki and Stockholm. More information: https://www.invesdor.com
