Tier-1 North American Mobile Operator Selects Clavister’s Virtual Security Solution

Örnsköldsvik, Sweden. September 20, 2018. Clavister, a leader in high-performance cybersecurity solutions, today announced that its Virtual Security Solution has been selected by a tier-1 North American communication service provider (CSP). The Clavister solution supports the operator’s transition to SDN/NFV and provides virtualized robust firewalling for the mission-critical OSS/BSS components in the network.

The initial order from the CSP is limited in size, but is anticipated to grow as the customer expands with additional use-cases and higher capacity requirements.

“As mobile operators progress on their SDN/NFV transition journey, the awareness of cybersecurity threats and their potential impact on business continuity is escalating. We are happy to see that the mobile operators take the issue seriously and choose to implement carrier-grade security solutions that can scale with the increasing capacity and threat levels. Being selected by a tier-1 North American communication service provider is again a strong vote of confidence in our leading-edge technology,” states John Vestberg, President and CEO of Clavister.