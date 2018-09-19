FPSO Dhirubhai-1: Expiry of the charter contract and future employment opportunities

Expiry of the charter contract

The FPSO Dhirubhai-1, which is owned by Ocean Yield ASA’s (“Ocean Yield” or the “Company”) subsidiary Aker Floating Production AS (“AFP”) has been operating on a 10-year charter contract with Reliance Industries Limited (“Reliance Industries”) on the MA-field in India. The contract expired today 19th September 2018 and the FPSO has now ceased production on the field.

Reliance Industries has not exercised the option to purchase Dhirubhai-1. As a result, the Company will consider recording an impairment related to the FPSO in Q3 2018 between USD 0-50 million.

The Company has earlier recorded a provision of USD 30 million related to decommissioning costs, which is expected to materialize as cash outlay during H2 2018 and H1 2019. There are still certain outstanding contractual disagreements and outstanding payments between Reliance Industries and AFP.