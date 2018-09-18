Tele Radio’s Ola Samelius appointed deputy CEO of Allgon AB and member of the Group Management team

Av
Allgon AB (Allgon) is after the acquisition of Tele Radio[1] one of the world’s largest companies within the area of industrial remote controls. Tele Radio’s president, Ola Samelius, has during the last 14 years managed the company’s growth and international expansion, and will now take place in the Group Management team of Allgon. The new team consists of President Johan Hårdén, deputy CEO Ola Samelius and CFO Sten Hildemar.
- We see an incredibly exciting future together and I am elated to welcome Ola to the management team of Allgon. We have a joint goal to make Allgon a world leading company within the growing market for remote control. In this process Ola’s leadership skills, international network and substantial knowledge will play a crucial role says Johan Hårdén.
- I very much look forward to lead Allgon’s work and clear strategic focus on remote control systems. By combining Tele Radio’s structure and processes for more efficient workflow and international growth together with Åkerströms high knowledge of service and aftermarket strategy there are good conditions to create profitable growth also in the future, says Ola Samelius.
Ola Samelius will continue as President of Tele Radio and its subsidiaries.
About Allgon
Allgon is a world leading company within the area of industrial radio remote control. We develop systems and products with a wide usage in industrial applications for customers in Europe, USA and Asia. The customer base is within areas such as mobile, transport, construction and the TMT sectors. Allgon has around 325 employees in 14 countries. Radio remote control systems is the mainstay of Allgons turnover through the subsidiaries Tele Radio and Åkerströms, tow companies that complement each other. Åkerströms focuses on heavy industry with high demands on flexibility, safety and longevity in mainly Sweden markets, while Tele Radio offers a broader range of systems world-wide. Allgon also owns companies within connectivity. The company is headquartered in Kista, Stockholm and is listed on Nasdaq First North Stockholm (ALLG B) with FNCA as certified advisor.
[1] The acquisition of Tele Radio International was completed as of 1 August when Allgon AB took over as the owner of the company.
