InCoax and MaxLinear in joint demonstration of InCoax’ 10 Gbps In:xtnd™ solution at IBC

“We are very excited to partner with MaxLinear on the industry’s first MoCA Access™ 2.5 solution. The highly integrated MxL3710 chipset and software suite enables us to deliver the most advanced coaxial gigabit access products to the market,” said Peter Carlsson, CEO of InCoax Networks.

September 15, MaxLinear Inc. distributed a press release about MxL3710 enabling InCoax’ MoCA Access™ 2.5 solution. Read the full version of the press release from MaxLinear Inc. (NYSE:MXL) here.

With our new In:xtnd™ solution operators and hospitality customers can use existing in-house coaxial networks which makes installations both Easy and very Competitive, while providing Fast services equal to fibre to the home.