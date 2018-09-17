InCoax and MaxLinear in joint demonstration of InCoax’ 10 Gbps In:xtnd™ solution at IBC

Av
InCoax Networks AB
Publicerad:
InCoax Networks and MaxLinear Inc. (NYSE:MXL) will showcase the world’s first MoCA Access™ 2.5 solution at IBC in Amsterdam. InCoax’ In:xtnd™ solution uses MxL3710 coaxial networking SoC from MaxLinear Inc., and it offers 2.5 Gbps point-to-multipoint network speed and other key features.
“We are very excited to partner with MaxLinear on the industry’s first MoCA Access™ 2.5 solution. The highly integrated MxL3710 chipset and software suite enables us to deliver the most advanced coaxial gigabit access products to the market,” said Peter Carlsson, CEO of InCoax Networks.
September 15, MaxLinear Inc. distributed a press release about MxL3710 enabling InCoax’ MoCA Access™ 2.5 solution. Read the full version of the press release from MaxLinear Inc. (NYSE:MXL) here.
With our new In:xtnd™ solution operators and hospitality customers can use existing in-house coaxial networks which makes installations both Easy and very Competitive, while providing Fast services equal to fibre to the home.
InCoax is present at IBC, the world’s most influential media, entertainment & technology show with over 57,000 visitors in Amsterdam, Netherlands September 14-18, 2018. For inquiries contact sales@incoax.com.
For more information:
Peter Carlsson, CEO, InCoax Networks AB
peter.carlsson@incoax.com
+46 70-8563427
About InCoax Networks AB
InCoax Networks AB is engineering the future of home access networking and provides next-generation Multi-Gigabit Access products and software technologies to the world's leading telecom and broadband service providers. Since the company is a worldwide pioneer in the MoCA Access area, many telecommunication and broadband operators around Europe already evaluate or use its innovative solutions for high-speed broadband access. For more information, visit InCoax at incoax.com.
Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:
Release
Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.
Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på DI.se?
Läs mer om publicering på DI.se
Av InCoax Networks ABPublicerad: