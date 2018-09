Beslut vid Eltel AB (publ) extra bolagsstämma 2018

About Eltel

Eltel is a leading Northern European provider of technical services for critical infrastructure networks – Infranets – in the segments of Power, Communication and Other, with operations throughout the Nordics, Poland and Germany. Eltel provides a broad and integrated range of services, spanning from maintenance and upgrade services to project deliveries. Eltel has a diverse contract portfolio and a growing customer base of large network owners. In 2017, Eltel net sales amounted to EUR 1.3 billion. The current number of employees is approximately 7,680. Since 2015, Eltel AB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.