Patent approved in the United States for Isofol’s drug candidate arfolitixorin

The Merck patent US 10,059,710 is directed towards a stable formulation of [6R]-5,10-methylenetetrahydrofolic acid and its hemisulfate salt as well as pharmaceutical compositions and uses thereof in therapy, preferably chemotherapy. The advantageous stability characteristics of the hemisulfate salt will allow the effective use of this compound in medicinal applications.

Anders Rabbe, CEO of Isofol Medical, commented: This is the most important patent to date for Isofol’s drug candidate arfolitixorin. With a patent expiry in 2037 arfolitixorin has an unusually long patent protection for the US market which substantially increases the commercial opportunity at an expected market approval. Reaching this milestone is the fruit of Isofols longtime collaboration with Merck & Cie and the patent approval also extends our supply and license agreement with the Merck Group until at least 2037.





