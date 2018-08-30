Fondia continues its growth, internationalisation and profitability

Fondia Half Year Financial Report January-June 2018January to June 2018 in brief (comparison period January to June 2017 results in brackets, unless noted otherwise, Jansson&Norin reported as a part of Fondia as from 1.2.2018)

Net sales increased by 21.0% to €10.70 million (8.84). The acquisition in Sweden is estimated to equal to approximately 8 percent of the increase in the net sales.

Operating profit (EBIT) increased by 41.2% to €1.62 million (1.15). Operating margin was 15.1% (13.0).

Comparable operating profit increased by 16.2% to €1.62 million (1.39). Comparable operating profit margin was 15.1%. The comparability was affected by the expenses affecting the result of financial year 2017 associated with the First North listing.

Profit for the period increased by 102.7% to €1.26 million (0.62).

Comparable profit for the period increased by 16.2% to €1.26 million (1.09).

Recurring monthly invoicing accounted for 44% of net sales (43; excluding business acquisition).

In January, Fondia acquired all shares of Swedish law firm Jansson & Norin Ltd. The integration of Swedish business operations is proceeding as planned.

Key figures

Fondia Plc Group 1-6/2018 1-6/2017 Change, % 2017 Net sales, 1000 euros 10,696 8,840 21.0 17,462 Operating profit (EBIT), 1000 euros 1,617 1,145 41.2 2,295 % of net sales 15.1 13.0 13.1 Comparable operating profit (EBIT)* 1,617 1,392 16.2 2,542 % of net sales* 15.1 15.7 14.6 Profit for the period, 1000 euros 1,261 622 102.7 1,494 % of net sales 11.8 7.0 8.6 Comparable profit for the period* 1,261 1,085 16.2 1,957 % of net sales* 11.8 12.3 11.2 Net gearing % -89.6 -98.7 -109.1 Equity ratio % 57.8 63.5 63.8 Earnings (ROE) % 18.9 14.4 41.1 Number of personnel, average 138 115 118 Balance sheet total, 1000 euros 11,720 9,029 10,345 Net earnings per share, euros 0.32 0.17 0.39

* Comparable profit for the period was affected by expenses associated with the First North listing in the financial year 2017, which totalled €570 thousand. Of the non-recurring listing expenses, €324 thousand was attributed to financial expenses and €247 thousand to personnel and other expenses.

CEO Salla Vainio: “Fondia showed excellent development in the first half of 2018”

“Fondia had a fast-paced first half of 2018. We made significant progress in our internationalisation efforts with our first acquisition in Sweden. We also further developed the capabilities of our digital service platform, MyFondia, which allows us to better help our customers anticipate the impact of regulatory reform on their business. We managed to increase our net sales by 21% compared to the first half of last year, while our operating profit margin exceeded the medium term target a record level of 15%.

Fondia Sweden’s positive business performance during the first half of the year was a welcome result. We have seen LDaaS demand grow in the Swedish market and we are now better able to respond to this demand, having strengthened our position in Sweden at the beginning of the year by acquiring the Swedish law firm Jansson & Norin Ltd. We have focused on the integration of this acquisition during this financial period, which has progressed well. The similarity of our business cultures has helped us during the integration process: we both invest heavily in employee satisfaction, our values and new types of customer-focused service models.

A key cornerstone of Fondia’s strategy is our continuous service business model, whereby the legal department covering the daily business law needs of a client company can be produced for companies as a Legal Department as a Service (LDaaS) service. Continuous monthly invoicing accounted for 44% (43%) of our net sales in the first half of 2018. We are also constantly developing our digital working environment, MyFondia, which enables our customers’ and our lawyers’ co-operation regardless time or place communicate and makes Fondia’s services easily approachable in a timely manner. Furthermore, we gained new employees both with the acquisition in Sweden and active recruitment. We will continue to focus on recruitment that supports our growth and on the development of know-how that benefits our customers’ business.

The legal services market

Fondia operates in the legal services market, which is comprised of two parts: lawyers who are employed by companies, and law firms and other legal service providers. The market for law firms and legal service providers grew in 2016 to approximately €846 million (approx. €830 million in 2015).

Some of the key growth drivers for the legal services market are inter alia:

Increasing amount of international agreements, and in particular EU regulation

The growing need for legal advice of SMEs that operate without their own lawyer or with limited legal resources

The opportunity offered by the outsourcing trend to provide customers with a legal department as a service

Increasing digitalisation across all industries, which generates new demands for legislation and the application of laws (e.g., information or privacy issues)

In addition to market growth, more and more companies that purchase legal services are scrutinising the services they receive and striving to find new ways and models to meet their legal needs.

People purchasing legal services increasingly require the following from companies and their experts:

Broad business expertise that extends beyond law as well as multifaceted approaches and solutions

Knowledge of digitalisation and new technologies as well as their utilisation in the production of legal services

Proactive counselling, especially in identifying and responding to growing statutory obligations

Transparent, value-based pricing that is based on the content and added value of work rather than on an hourly rate

Fondia’s strategy

Key benefits of an in-house lawyer or legal department are their extensive knowledge of a company’s business and the ability to lead and anticipate legal matters to effectively support business. On the other hand, external service providers, especially the largest law firms, possess a full range of expertise in various areas of law. Fondia’s strategy is to provide customer benefits by combining the benefits of an internal legal department and outsourced legal services into a service concept loved by customers.

A key cornerstone of Fondia’s strategy is the continuous service business model, whereby the legal department covering the daily business law needs of a client company can be produced as a service to companies. Alongside the LDaaS service, individual assignment and project services (such as mergers and acquisitions) are offered to both LDaaS and non-LDaaS customers, enabling customers to acquire all business law services efficiently from one service provider.

Fondia’s strategy is also supported by the MyFondia platform, which is a digital working environment developed by Fondia intended for internal collaborative working as well as cooperation and communication between Fondia’s lawyers and their customers. MyFondia was launched for customer use at the turn of the year 2016/2017 and is constantly being developed further. MyFondia aims to allow customers to view the full-service package, monitor completed and on-going assignments and projects, communicate easily with the expert team, approve actions and outputs, and manage the use of resources through a dynamic legal service plan.

Fondia aims to be the best workplace in the business law industry.

Medium-term financial objectives

Fondia’s medium-term goals are annual average revenue growth of approximately 15% and average operating profit margin of approximately 15%. In accordance with the profit distribution policy, the company’s objective is to distribute at least two thirds (2/3) of its earnings per share as dividends to shareholders. Profit distribution will take into consideration Fondia’s profit development and prospects as well as future investment needs.

Financial growth

The Group’s net sales for the financial period were €10,696 thousand (8,840). Net sales increased by 21.0% from the comparison period. The Swedish acquisition is estimated to account for approximately 8% of the growth in net sales. In total, Swedish operations accounted for approximately 15% of total net sales. An increase in the number and volume of customers was the biggest contributing factor to the growth in net sales.

The Group’s operating profit for the first half of the year was €1,617 thousand (1,145). The Swedish acquisition did not have a significant impact on operating profit. Operating profit increased by 41.2% from the comparison period when operating profit was affected by the non-recurring personnel and other expenses associated with the First North listing, which totalled €247 thousand. Without these non-recurring expenses, operating profit for the comparison period would have been €1,392 thousand.

The Group’s operating profit margin was 15.1% (15.7%). Profitability is at a good level in accordance with the target and no significant changes has occurred in the cost structure or the efficiency.

Profit for the period was €1,261 thousand (622). Profit for the comparison period was affected by expenses associated with the First North listing, which totalled €570 thousand. Of the non-recurring listing expenses, €324 thousand was attributed to financial expenses and €247 thousand to personnel and other expenses. Without these non-recurring expenses, profit for the comparison period would have been €1,085 thousand.

During the early 2018 the recurring monthly revenue accounted for 44% (43) of the net sales. The net sales of customers with recurring billing was 74% (75).

Instalments affecting comparability

1000 euros 1-6/2018 1-6/2017 2017 Comparable profit for the period 1 261 1 085 1 957 Finance expenses associated with the listing -324 -324 Personnel and other expenses associated with the listing -247 -247 Taxes 108 108 Profit for the period 1 261 622 1 494 Comparable operating profit (EBIT) 1 617 1392 2 542 Personnel and other expenses associated with the listing -247 -247 Operating profit (EBIT) 1 617 1 145 2 295

At the end of the financial period, the consolidated balance sheet total was €11,720 (9,029).

Correction: In the Financial Statement release 1.1. -31.12.2017 the average number of shares for the year 2017 was reported to be 3 710 613 shares (this is the number of shares during 1.1.2017-30.6.2017), the correct number is 3 808 372 shares. Profit per share is 0.39 euros instead of the reported profit of 0.38 euros due to a rounding difference.

Acquisitions

Fondia strengthened its position in Sweden at the beginning of the year by acquiring all shares of the law firm Jansson & Norin Ltd (J&N). The acquisition is based on Fondia Plc’s growth and internationalisation strategy. In 2017, J&N’s net sales totalled €1.4 million, and they employed 21 people. J&N has been reported as part of Fondia since 1 February 2018.

The purchase price was approximately €1.6 million, of which approximately €1.3 million was paid in cash and the remainder in the shares of Fondia Plc. The shares are subject to a transfer restriction, which applies to 50% of the shares until 31 July 2018 and to the remaining shares until 31 January 2019.

An additional purchase price of up to €0.7 million, which is tied to the development of net sales in Sweden over the next two years, was linked to the terms of the transaction. The amount will be paid in both shares and cash and across several instalments after the financial statements for the years 2018 and 2019 have been completed. The company records amortisation affecting its result, which is approximately €19,900 a month.

Personnel, management and administration

Fondia continues to invest in its unique business culture and values. As a result, the company is able to attract experienced business law and industry experts. At the end of the financial period, the Group employed 150 people, of whom 104 were lawyers (126 employees at the end of 2017). The company’s personnel increased by 20 people as of 1 February 2018 with the acquisition of J&N. We have also been actively recruiting in Sweden following the acquisition.

Fondia Group’s management team consists of CEO Salla Vainio; Team Leaders Erkki Hyvärinen, Pirjo Valtanen, Petri Ruisaho, Timo Tuuli, Bradley Mitchell, and Susanne Mattsson; CFO Kirsi Untala; Talent Director Wilma Laukkanen; and Managing Director of Fondia Sweden Niclas Gottlieb.

The Board of Directors (“The Board”) consists of Chairman of the Board Juha Sarsama, Vice Chairman Tuomo Lähdesmäki, and members Johan Hammarén, Joséphine Mickwitz and Laura Saulo.

Shares and shareholders

Shares issued and share capital

At the end of the financial period, there were a total of 3,930,035 Fondia shares. The average number of shares issued between 1 January and 30 June 2018 was 3,923,450 shares (3,710,613 shares in the comparison period). At the end of June 2018, the company’s share capital totalled €100,000.

At the end of the financial period, Fondia did not own any of its own shares.

Trading in shares

Share closing price on 30 June 2018 was €12.20. The lowest trading price for the financial period was €11.55 and the highest €13.00. At the end of the financial period, the market value of Fondia Plc was €47.9 million.

Authorisations granted to the Board of Directors

Share issue authorisation

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on 15 March 2018 decided, as proposed by the Board, to authorise the Board to decide on the issue of shares as well as the issue of stock options and other special rights entitling to shares as referred to in Chapter 10, Section 1 of the Companies Act in one or more instalments as follows:

Up to 400,000 shares (including shares issued under special rights) may be issued under this authorisation, representing approximately 10.2% of all current company shares.