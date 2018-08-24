Clavister: Senior Management and Key Individuals Invest in Incentive Programs

August 24 2018, Örnsköldsvik, Sweden. Clavister (Nasdaq: CLAV), a leader in high-performance network security solutions, has implemented long-term incentive programs following resolutions by the Annual General Meeting held on the 24th of April 2018. The two programs, consisting of 700,000 warrants for senior management and key individuals, and 50,000 warrants for the chairman of the board, have been fully subscribed to. The Chairman of the Board, CEO and the management team have all subscribed fully to their allocated warrants.

The subscription price is SEK 36.30 per share. The warrants are acquired to the market value of the warrants calculated upon application of the customary valuation model (Black & Scholes). At the time of resolution, the incentive programs represented a potential dilution of 3.2%.

For further information, please contact CFO Håkan Mattisson, +46 (0)660 - 29 92 00.

About Clavister