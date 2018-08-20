New Clavister Customer in DACH Cites Excellence in High Availability as Driver of Cluster Purchase

Örnsköldsvik, Sweden, 20 August, 2018. Clavister, a leader in high-performance cybersecurity solutions, has been selected by Berlin based customer DNS:NET, a medium sized city provider of IP and data center services, to provide security products for protecting their infrastructure.

The customer required securing their aggregation and distribution infrastructure with a robust, stateful High Availability (HA) solution. In addition, they were looking for products that were able to act as a main VPN Gateway internally. They also wanted to provide secure site-to-site connections to their growing number of remote offices as well as a gateway for their staff working from remote locations. Lastly, they required a professional and robust 24/7 support.

DNS:NET cited that they had tried other vendors to satisfy these demands and found they were unable to perform to their expectations.

“We had products from a couple of American firewall vendors which started to get a bit dated and could not keep up with our requirements anymore,” says Nicola Nikolic, Network Engineer at DNS:NET.