Manchester United utvecklar supporterrelationer med en digital plattform som tagits fram i samarbete med HCL Technologies

Stockholm och Manchester, 17 augusti, 2018:Manchester United(NYSE:MANU) meddelar att klubben nått ytterligare en milstolpe i verksamhetens digitaliseringsresa tillsammans med HCL Technologies. Detta i samband med den framgångsrika lanseringen av den officiella Manchester United-appen, vilken finns tillgänglig i App Store och Google Play och som har tagits fram i samarbete med HCL. Lanseringen av appen är en del av klubbens pågående digitaliseringsresa där man bland annat ska erbjuda realtidsbaserade och individanpassade upplevelser till Manchester Uniteds 659 miljoner följare världen över. Digitaliseringsresan syftar till att skapa en framgångsrik verksamhet även inom det digitala området. Förändringen stödjs av HCL som använder sig av företagets marknadsledande kapacitet och kompetens att anpassa verksamheter till den digitala tidsåldern.
Den digitala plattformen är central för det förändringsarbete som Manchester United som verksamhet nu genomför. Via plattformen får supporters en enhetlig bild av allt som rör Manchester United via webb- och applikationsbaserade gränssnitt. Plattformen gör det också möjligt för Manchester United att erbjuda en svårmatchad och synkroniserad upplevelse till sina fans baserat på analytics-baserat innehåll som presenteras på ett användarvänligt sätt.
HCL:s digitala plattform integrerar flera beprövade produkter, tjänster och applikationer till en molnbaserad arkitektur som konfigurerats för att stödja fler än en miljard fans och som automatiskt kan skalas upp i takt med att behovet uppstår. Manchester United kan nu integrera flera processer, exempelvis biljetthantering, e-handel, event och upplevelser. Tack vare ett tätare engagemang med fans över hela världen och de insikter som klubben får via den digitala interaktionen, kan Manchester United skapa nya affärsmodeller och löpande utveckla sin digitala verksamhet.
Den nya appen och den nyligen upprustade webbsidan, www.manutd.com, ska bidra till en närmare relation mellan klubben och dess fans. Den digitala plattformen har funktioner för informationsuppdateringar i realtid och redigeringsverktyg. Dessutom är den utformad för att klubbens innehållsredaktörer ska kunna jobba på ett flexibelt och effektivt sätt. Den nya appen och den nya webbsidan blir viktiga knytpunkter för Manchester Uniteds fans för att hitta de senaste nyheterna och matchinformation som berör klubben.
Manchester Uniteds Group Managing Director, Richard Arnoldkommenterar:
- Appen gör så att våra 659 miljoner följare enkelt kan komma åt de saker de vill se från klubben i deras hjärtan, oavsett var i världen de befinner sig. Fans kommer nu att kunna följa alla Manchester United-matcher via appen med sekundsnabba notifieringar och uppdateringar. Bara dagar efter att appen lanserades den 9:e augusti i år, seglade den upp på första plats i App Stores sportkategori för mest nedladdningar i 68 länder runt om i världen. Appen har tagits fram av ett projektteam som består av både HCL- och Manchester United-anställda. Teamet byggde inte bara den nya appen och den nya webbsidan, utan skapade också en avancerad underliggande plattform som gör det möjligt för klubben att anpassa sig i takt med att nya teknologier blir aktuella.
HCL Technologies’ Corporate Vice President, Ashish Gupta, kommenterar:
- Vårt partnerskap med Manchester United har varit ett exempel på ett löpande innovationsarbete där vi jobbat tätt tillsammans. HCL:s plattform för digitala upplevelser har drivit fram betydande förändringar som präglats av en kombination av en digital produktstrategi och teknologisk innovation för att skapa den bästa möjliga upplevelsen för slutanvändare. Manchester Uniteds officiella app har fått fantastiska omdömen från fans över hela världen och har laddats ner i 210 länder. Manchester United är ett toppenexempel på en modern och global organisation som tagit till sig möjligheterna med digital transformation. Vi är glada över att hjälpa Manchester United att nå denna viktiga milstolpe och ser fram emot många år med fortsatta framgångar.
