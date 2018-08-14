Smart Cards Using NEXT Biometrics Fingerprint Sensors Now Shipping from Tactilis to Key Customers

OSLO, Aug. 14, 2018 -- NEXT Biometrics (Oslo Bors: NEXT), a global leader in fingerprint sensor technology and Tactilis Pte. Limited, a Singapore-based trusted partner in authentication and ID management services, today announced Tactilis has begun first volume shipments of biometric smart card products incorporating NEXT’s unique fingerprint sensor technology.

An initial run of 25,000 smart cards has been produced at Tactilis’ new dedicated manufacturing facility in Penang, Malaysia. The cards incorporate both advanced large-area fingerprint sensors and integrated circuit (ASIC) technology from NEXT Biometrics.

“NEXT has worked closely with Tactilis to deliver its fingerprint sensors and ASICs for Tactilis to build into their high-performance biometric smart card products,” said Ritu Favre, CEO, NEXT Biometrics. “We look forward to continuing our work with Tactilis to deliver these essential smart card components in the form of finished solutions, to customers worldwide. Biometric smart cards represent the future for secure ID and payment-related transactions and these first volume shipments to end-users are an important first step in making that future a reality.”

NEXT is now gearing up to provide additional fingerprint sensors and components to Tactilis as the company ramps production and shipments from their manufacturing facility that opened in April. NEXT has provided Tactilis with more than 30,000 sets of fingerprint sensors and ASICs for product development and initial production.