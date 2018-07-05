Delivery of four container vessels with long-term charter

Av
Ocean Yield
Ocean Yield ASA is pleased to announce the delivery of four 2014 built 3,800 TEU container vessels today. Upon delivery the vessels commenced 12-years bareboat charters to companies owned and guaranteed by CMB NV (“CMB”).
CMB is a maritime group founded in 1895 and based in Antwerp, Belgium, with activities within dry bulk- and chemical tanker shipping, container vessels and aviation leasing. After taken private in 2015, CMB is now wholly owned by the Saverys family.
Eirik Eide (CFO), Tel +47 24 13 01 91
Marius Magelie (SVP Finance & IR), Tel +47 24 13 01 82
Ocean Yield ASA is a ship owning company with investments in vessels on long-term charters. The company has a significant contract backlog that offers visibility with respect to future earnings and dividend capacity.
