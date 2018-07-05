Delivery of four container vessels with long-term charter

Ocean Yield ASA is pleased to announce the delivery of four 2014 built 3,800 TEU container vessels today. Upon delivery the vessels commenced 12-years bareboat charters to companies owned and guaranteed by CMB NV (“CMB”).

CMB is a maritime group founded in 1895 and based in Antwerp, Belgium, with activities within dry bulk- and chemical tanker shipping, container vessels and aviation leasing. After taken private in 2015, CMB is now wholly owned by the Saverys family.