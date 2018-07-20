Organic and acquisition-driven sales growth and significantly improved EBITDA

APRIL-JUNE 2018 (SECOND QUARTER)

Net sales amounted to SEK 714 million (481).

EBITDA amounted to SEK 57 million (34) before items affecting comparability, corresponding to a margin of 8.0 percent (7.1).

Profit for the period was SEK 25 million (15), corresponding to earnings per share of SEK 0.55 (0.35) before dilution and SEK 0.54 (0.35) after dilution.

Free cash flow amounted to SEK 40 million (29).

Midsona acquired Davert GmbH, a company with a leading position in organic food in Germany.

JANUARY-JUNE (SIX MONTHS)

Net sales amounted to SEK 1,324 million (1,002).

EBITDA amounted to SEK 114 million (79) before items affecting comparability, corresponding to a margin of 8.6 percent (7.9).

Profit for the period was SEK 64 million (39), corresponding to earnings per share of SEK 1.39 (0.90) before dilution and SEK 1.38 (0.90) after dilution.

Free cash flow amounted to SEK 36 million (59).

Comment by the CEO

Continued improved sales and earnings

Midsona’s sales for the second quarter increased by 48 percent and amounted to SEK 714 million (481). Organic growth amounted to a favourable 10 percent, mainly due to new distribution agreements with HRA Pharma. The Group’s eight prioritised brands showed growth of 5 percent. Underlying operating earnings, measured as EBITDA before items affecting comparability, increased by 67 percent to SEK 57 million (34). Accordingly, the EBITDA margin increased to 8.0 percent (7.1).

Acquisition of Davert strategically significant

Midsona assumed control of the acquired German company Davert GmbH in May. This is the Group’s first major step beyond the Nordic region and is strategically significant, giving Midsona a strong position in Europe’s largest market for organic food. The company is a leading manufacturer and distributor of organic groceries and offers products under both its own brand Davert and private labels. Davert’s portfolio includes a wide range of organic products. In recent years, Davert has launched a new brand design, broadened its product portfolio and expanded its distribution. During this period, the company also moved to a new, customized production facility and made major investments in state-of-the-art production lines and a fully automated warehouse. During the 2017 financial year, Davert achieved net sales of SEK 616 million (64.0) and an adjusted EBITDA of SEK 42 million (4.4). As previously announced, the acquisition is expected to gradually bring synergies of approximately SEK 40 million, primarily in areas such as production, purchasing and cross-selling.

Consolidation of the European market through acquisitions

Midsona’s ambition is to become one of the leading companies in health and well-being in Europe. We have found that the European market is fragmented in the same way as the Nordic one was when we began our acquisition journey. It consists chiefly of privately owned companies with positions in one or more niches. In addition to the acquired Davert, we have identified a number of interesting acquisition targets and will now begin exploring those acquisition opportunities. Our ambition is to acquire and integrate at least one or two companies per year.