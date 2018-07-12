Please find attached the Q2 2018 presentation to be held tomorrow, Friday 13th July 2018.

Ocean Yield ASA is a ship owning company with investments in vessels on long-term charters. The company has a significant contract backlog that offers visibility with respect to future earnings and dividend capacity.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Ocean Yield Q2 2018 Presentation



