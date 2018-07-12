Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Ocean Yield ASA

Dividend amount: USD 0.1910 per share

Declared currency: USD

Last day including right: 16thJuly 2018

Ex-date: 17thJuly 2018

Record date: 18thJuly 2018

Payment date: 26thJuly 2018

Date of approval: 12thJuly 2018

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.

Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.

Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på DI.se?

Läs mer om publicering på DI.se