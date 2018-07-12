Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Ocean Yield ASA

Av
Ocean Yield
Dividend amount: USD 0.1910 per share
Declared currency: USD
Last day including right: 16thJuly 2018
Ex-date: 17thJuly 2018
Record date: 18thJuly 2018
Payment date: 26thJuly 2018
Date of approval: 12thJuly 2018
