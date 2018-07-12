ANNONS:
      Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Ocean Yield ASA


      Publicerad:

      Dividend amount: USD 0.1910 per share

      Declared currency: USD

      Last day including right: 16thJuly 2018

      Ex-date: 17thJuly 2018

      Record date: 18thJuly 2018

      Payment date: 26thJuly 2018

      Date of approval: 12thJuly 2018

      This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.

      Av Ocean Yield

