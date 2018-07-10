Delivery of newbuilding suezmax crude tanker with 10-year charter

Av
Ocean Yield
Ocean Yield ASA is pleased to announce that it has taken delivery of the newbuilding suezmax crude tanker Nordic Aquarius from Samsung Heavy Industries’ shipyard in South Korea. The vessel commenced a 10 years’ bareboat charters to Nordic American Tankers Limited (“NAT”) upon delivery.
NAT is a crude tanker company listed on the New York Stock Exchange with a fleet of 25 Suezmax tankers, including three vessels to be chartered in on long-term bareboat charter from Ocean Yield ASA.
Eirik Eide (CFO), Tel +47 24 13 01 91
Marius Magelie (SVP Finance & IR), Tel +47 24 13 01 82
Ocean Yield ASA is a ship owning company with investments in vessels on long-term charters. The company has a significant contract backlog that offers visibility with respect to future earnings and dividend capacity.
