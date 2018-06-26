Successful launch of In:xtnd™ at AngaCom

The newly launched In:xtnd product family uses existing coaxial cable installations to transform in-building coaxial networks into multi Gigabit fiber extensions. The In:xtnd™ Control MA 2.5 4 is a broadband over coax access node, capable of 2.5 Gbps per RF-port, which with 4 ports gives a total of 10 Gbps. At AngaCom in Cologne, June 12-14, InCoax met with many interested companies.

“In the demonstration setup we showed how one In:xtnd Control unit communicates with eight In:xtnd™ Access MA 2.5 2 Ethernet modems. In:xtnd Access is a cost-efficient coax to ethernet media converter providing 2x1 Gbps. The cost is only 20 percent of the cost for installing fiber”, said Peter Carlsson, CEO of InCoax.

The In:xtnd product family is based on the MoCA Access™ 2.5 standard and the In:xtnd Control 4-port supports up to 124 In:xtnd Access modems. The demonstrations also included In:xtnd™ Combine MA 2.5 which is a frequency multiplexer-demultiplexer coax filter that combines TV frequencies and data in existing coaxial cabling.

“In a separate setup, we also demonstrated the In:xtnd™ Manage MA 2.5 which is an advanced element manager with features for In:xtnd Control deployment, control and supervision of the coax link conditions. In:xtnd Manage includes essential functions for carrier-class service provisioning and network management”, said Peter Carlsson.