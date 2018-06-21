Xspray Pharma gets go-ahead from the Swedish MPA for clinical study

“We are pleased with the progress of the project and following the decision of the MPA, we can now proceed with our plan for clinical studies,” commented Per Andersson, CEO of Xspray Pharma.

The current study is intended to confirm the formulation of the product candidate HyNap-Dasa. The results will form the basis of the following registration studies. The results from the current study are expected to be available by the end of the third quarter.

HyNap-Dasa is the first in a portfolio of product candidates that Xspray Pharma is developing with the target to haver products ready to launch on the US market during 2020-2026. All of the product candidates in the portfolio are versions of cancer drugs currently on the market, based on protein kinase inhibitors (PKI) and used for cancer treatments.

