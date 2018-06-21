Nokia och HCL Technologies ingår globalt 5-årsavtal kring hantering av IT-infrastruktur och applikationer

Avtalet är en viktig milstolpe i Nokias digitala förändringsarbete Stockholm och Esbo, Finland, 21 juni, 2018: IT-konsultföretaget HCL Technologies (HCL), och Finlandsbaserade telekomjätten Nokia, har ingått ett avtal med syfte att samordna Nokias outsourcade tjänster kring hantering av IT. Nokia ska samarbeta med HCL för att utveckla och modernisera sin miljö för IT-infrastruktur och applikationer. HCL ska samordna tjänster från fyra olika leverantörer för att skapa ett integrerat leverans- och designramverk för IT-tjänster. HCL implementerar en roadmap som ligger till grund för förändringsarbetet. Avtalet är utformat för att hjälpa Nokia i sitt effektiviseringsarbete i linje med företagets mål. I och med avtalet utvecklas det befintliga tekniksamarbetet till att även omfatta IT-tjänster. HCL bygger samarbetet på sina ledande tjänster inom ramen för sin tjänsteportfolio för att därigenom hjälpa Nokia inom nyckelområden som hantering av sin molnmiljö, digitala plattformar, big data analytics, cybersäkerhet, autonomics and moderna arbetsplatser. - Detta är en viktig utveckling som tar Nokias digitaliseringsarbete till nya nivåer, både kring hur vi effektiviserar vårt interna arbete och hur vi utvecklar vårt eget utbud till våra kunder, säger Nokia Chief Operating Officer, Joerg Erlemeier. HCL har en imponerande bakgrund när det gäller att hantera stora förändringsprojekt, vilket gör dem till en perfekt partner för oss i detta viktiga arbete. - Det här utökade samarbetet med Nokia som nu även omfattar IT-tjänster, är ytterligare ett bevis på att våra Mode 1-2-3-tjänster ligger i linje med våra kunders strategiska initiativ, säger C Vijayakumar, President och Chief Executive Officer, HCL Technologies. Dessutom visar det på vår förmåga att framgångsrikt leverera storskaliga förändringsprojekt. Telekomindustrin ligger i framkant i den digitala utvecklingen och HCL är stolta över att vara Nokias partner i detta arbete. Vi kommer att hjälpa dem att bli så snabbfotade och snabbrörliga som krävs på dagens komplexa marknad. HCL kommer att hjälpa Nokia att möta den ökande efterfrågan som finns hos deras snabbt föränderliga kundbas, genom att förbättra kundupplevelsen via ökad digitalisering, automatisering och modernisering av viktiga IT-system och processer. About HCL Technologies

