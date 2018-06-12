Vator Securities Sole Bookrunner in SEK 324 million direct share issue - the largest in Swedish history in a diagnostics company

Immunovia´s core technology platform, IMMray™, is based on antibody biomarker microarray analysis. The company is now performing clinical validation studies for the commercialization of IMMray™ PanCan-d that could be the first blood based test for early diagnosis of pancreatic cancer.

The Share Issue generated strong demand from reputable institutions in Sweden and internationally, such as Swedbank Robur, Handelsbanken Fonder, Alfred Berg Kapitalförvaltning AB, Nyenburgh Investment Partners, Apus Capital and Bonit Capital.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Share Issue to (i) accelerate previously announced launching preparations, (ii) build a US sales and key account organization, (iii) marketing campaigns and other sales efforts, and (iv) further investments in the Company's product development platform, as the Company plans for a broader and deeper development portfolio in the coming years.

Mats Grahn, CEO of Immunovia: “Once again, we teamed up with the Vator Securities team to finance Immunovia’s next step. We are delighted to work with Vator Securities as our trusted advisors in our journey to realize the potential of our technology. Immunovia’s vision is to lead the way in bioinformatic-assisted diagnostics towards a future where all patients are diagnosed in time for effective treatment, better quality of life and significantly improved survival rates.”