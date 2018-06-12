Vator Securities Sole Bookrunner in SEK 324 million direct share issue - the largest in Swedish history in a diagnostics company

Av
Vator Securities AB
Publicerad:
Vator Securities Sole Bookrunner in successful SEK 324 million direct share issue in Immunovia, the largest ever in a diagnostics company in Sweden.
Immunovia´s core technology platform, IMMray™, is based on antibody biomarker microarray analysis. The company is now performing clinical validation studies for the commercialization of IMMray™ PanCan-d that could be the first blood based test for early diagnosis of pancreatic cancer.
The Share Issue generated strong demand from reputable institutions in Sweden and internationally, such as Swedbank Robur, Handelsbanken Fonder, Alfred Berg Kapitalförvaltning AB, Nyenburgh Investment Partners, Apus Capital and Bonit Capital.
The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Share Issue to (i) accelerate previously announced launching preparations, (ii) build a US sales and key account organization, (iii) marketing campaigns and other sales efforts, and (iv) further investments in the Company's product development platform, as the Company plans for a broader and deeper development portfolio in the coming years.
Mats Grahn, CEO of Immunovia: “Once again, we teamed up with the Vator Securities team to finance Immunovia’s next step. We are delighted to work with Vator Securities as our trusted advisors in our journey to realize the potential of our technology. Immunovia’s vision is to lead the way in bioinformatic-assisted diagnostics towards a future where all patients are diagnosed in time for effective treatment, better quality of life and significantly improved survival rates.”
Homan Panahi, CEO Vator Securities: “The promise of early detection of pancreatic cancer is no longer a futuristic dream. Immunovias test will be on the market by the end of 2018 and will benefit hundreds of thousands of patients. It’s quite meaningful to go work every day knowing how many lives we can save by introducing a test for early detection of cancer to the world."
For further information,
Homan Panahi, CEO, Vator Securities
Tel: +46 763-98 96 66
E-post: homan@vatorsec.se
About Vator Securities
Vator Securities provides an extensive range of capital markets and advisory services to cutting-edge public and private growth companies with an emphasis on the Life Sciences, Medical Technology and Diagnostics industries. Vator Securities executes on opportunities that accelerate growth for its client companies while delivering results to the firm’s sophisticated investor clientele. Vator Securities distinguishes itself by the firm’s ability to raise capital from traditional institutional investors, as well as from its proprietary global network of family office and high net worth investors. Vator Securities was founded in Stockholm in 2009 and the firm is primarily an equity partnership.
Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:
Release
Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.
Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på DI.se?
Läs mer om publicering på DI.se
Av Vator Securities ABPublicerad: