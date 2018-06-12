AIAR Makes Learning Personalized with Artificial Intelligence

“It was a huge success. The response we got from the DMP app confirmed we’re onto something big. Now it’s time for the next step. The market today consists of countless apps using the same learning method for all their users. They don’t take into consideration that we all are unique and learn differently. It’s high time we change this,” says AIAR’s Founder and CEO, Rufus Lidman.

As a solution to the traditional one-size-fits-all approach, AIAR has developed prototypes of unique AI-supported learning. The algorithms are designed to create a customized learning journey for every user to maximize their learning performance. Initially, a simple version of the the algorithms has been implemented in the latest DMP app.

“We’re excited about the results from the AI model. We know it will improve the learning outcome, but not by how much. This marks an important step in AIAR’s strategy to take the leading microlearning position in the world, as the AI will during Q3 be implemented in the world’s first education app with a 360° ecosystem of microlearning,” says AIAR’s Founder and CEO, Rufus Lidman.