Smarteq receives nomination from a leading forest machine manufacturer

A large global forest machine manufacturer has nominated Smarteq as antenna supplier for the next generation forest machines. In the forest, reliable connectivity is crucial to achieve high productivity and security for the end users. The business value is approximately 1 MSEK on a yearly basis.

For a decade, Smarteq Wireless has been the supplier of antenna solutions to one of the world's leading manufacturers of forestry equipment. Reliable connectivity is crucial for companies operating these machines, as today’s harvesting of forests requires connectivity to be able to produce efficiently. Smarteq provides a number of multi-functional antennas, adjusted for this specific customer. Each of the antennas supports multiple wireless systems and are robust enough to endure the extremely tough environment in which the machines operate. Reliable connectivity thereby provides increased productivity, security and functionality for the end users.

- We are very proud to have the continuous confidence in Smarteq’s products by one of our key customers in this segment. This is further proof to our close, long-term customer relations and high performance products, that adds value to the end users, says Yasemin Heper Mårtensson, CEO of Smarteq.

For more information, please contact

Yasemin Heper Mårtensson, CEO Smarteq Wireless AB

yasemin@smarteq.se

+46 73-397 70 00