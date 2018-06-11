Smarteq receives nomination from a leading forest machine manufacturer

Av
Allgon AB
A large global forest machine manufacturer has nominated Smarteq as antenna supplier for the next generation forest machines. In the forest, reliable connectivity is crucial to achieve high productivity and security for the end users. The business value is approximately 1 MSEK on a yearly basis.
For a decade, Smarteq Wireless has been the supplier of antenna solutions to one of the world's leading manufacturers of forestry equipment. Reliable connectivity is crucial for companies operating these machines, as today’s harvesting of forests requires connectivity to be able to produce efficiently. Smarteq provides a number of multi-functional antennas, adjusted for this specific customer. Each of the antennas supports multiple wireless systems and are robust enough to endure the extremely tough environment in which the machines operate. Reliable connectivity thereby provides increased productivity, security and functionality for the end users.
- We are very proud to have the continuous confidence in Smarteq’s products by one of our key customers in this segment. This is further proof to our close, long-term customer relations and high performance products, that adds value to the end users, says Yasemin Heper Mårtensson, CEO of Smarteq.
About Smarteq Wireless AB
Smarteq Wireless is a Swedish specialist provider of high performing, robust and reliable antenna solutions. We work in close collaboration with our customers within Energy, Vehicle and Industry segments. Smarteq is a part of the Allgon Group. For more information: www.smarteq.com
About Allgon
Allgon is a corporate group with a strong entrepreneurial culture. Our focus is on giving value to our shareholders by developing and acquiring top business with a global customer base within digitalization and IoT. Allgon (ALL B) is trading on Nasdaq First North Stockholm with FNCA Sweden as a cerfified adviser. For more information: www.allgon.se
